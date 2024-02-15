Politics
Modi in India inaugurates first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
CNN
—
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple, the largest in the United Arab Emirates, boosting his credentials as a global statesman months before heading to the polls in national elections where he is seeking a rare third term in power. .
The BAPS Hindu Mandir, built on a sprawling 27-acre site in the Abu Dhabi desert, is the city's first traditional stone Hindu mandir, its pink sandstone columns topped with seven spiers representing the number of sheikhs who rule each of the Emirates.
Modi was welcomed by the country's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and presented to him with the guard of honor, showing how close the two nations have come in their strategic and economic relations.
But while Islam is the official religion of the United Arab Emirates, Modi's trip comes as Muslims in India say they feel marginalized and threatened as the Hindu nationalist policies of Modis Bharatiya Janata Party gain momentum in the largest democracy in the world.
Still, analysts expect this will not pose a problem for Modi during his visit, given India's growing importance, growing economy and strategic position on the global stage. And at home, analysts believe that Modi's leading role in the temple inauguration could give his party a boost in preparing for elections in a few months.
During his decade in power, Modi created an image for himself as a protector of Hinduism, said New Delhi-based political analyst Asim Ali, and he is now taking that message beyond India's borders. India.
He hoists the flag of Hinduism across the world. It is as if India's religion and pride are going abroad, Ali said.
It sends a message to the world: India is the protector of the Hindu religion.
An important cultural and political project
The opening of the Abu Dhabi temple comes just weeks after Modi inaugurated the controversial Ram Mandir, a temple built on the foundations of a centuries-old mosque that was demolished by hardline Hindu mobs in the early s 1990 in northern India.
The ceremony was seen as a seismic shift from the secular founding principles of modern India and was hailed by Hindu nationalists as the crowning achievement of their decades-long campaign to reshape the nation.
The opening of the temple in Abu Dhabi should be seen as a political operation by Modi vis-à-vis domestic and foreign voters, said Nicolas Blarel, associate professor of international relations at the Institute of Political Science at the University of Leiden in the Netherlands.
The temple has a long history as its UAE-based devotees have long advocated for its construction, said Blarel, who focuses on foreign policy in South Asia and the Middle East.
This country of 9 million people alone is home to approximately 3.5 million Indian nationals, making it the largest population of Indian citizens in the world.
In 2015, the UAE government allocated land for the development of the temple, representing a major victory for the diaspora.
This then became a joint venture as the Indian and Emirati governments entrusted BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha with the responsibility of building and administering the mandir, Blarel said.
Nine years later, this important cultural and political project was materialized and presented by the BJP and Modi as further proof of the global reach of Indian religious and cultural heritage, but also of cooperation with its diaspora.
Growing trade and economic ties
This is the Indian prime minister's seventh trip to the Islamic country, and the third in the last eight months, showing his importance to Modi ahead of elections.
Relations between India and the United Arab Emirates have grown in economic terms, but perhaps more significantly in terms of strategy and security, said Kadira Pethiyagoda, a former diplomat and Brookings Fellow.
It is a product of India's desire to expand its strategic reach in the Middle East and secure its energy sources, added Pethiyagoda, author of Indian Foreign Policy and Cultural Values.
In a bid to boost the industrial sector and increase exports, the Indian government has sought to sign free trade agreements, a move that has been warmly received around the world.
Last September, US President Joe Biden, Modi and the leaders of the UAE and Saudi Arabia announced the launch of a new trade route connecting India to the Middle East and Europe through railways and ports.
Indian billionaires, including Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, have also invested a lot of money in the country. Last August, the UAE was among six countries invited to join the BRICS bloc, which includes India.
The UAE, like other Gulf states, has tried in recent years to diversify its strategic and security partnerships with major powers, Pethiyagoda said. This means abandoning exclusive dependence on the United States and moving toward partnerships with India, China and Russia.
For these reasons, analysts say the UAE is unlikely to criticize the Modis government over its treatment of Muslims.
If they talk about it, it will be in private, Pethiyagoda said. Gulf governments have always adopted a practical approach of non-interference in the internal affairs of major powers.
Nor is it clear what additional support the UAE temple will provide to a prime minister already popular with devout Hindu followers.
The BAPS temple will not earn it much more adulation among BJP-supporting Hindus than the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has already garnered, Pethiyagoda said.
It could, however, gain votes in the South, where much of India's Gulf labor force originates and sends its remittances, and where the BJP is weaker.
He added: “It could also, if promoted properly, help improve its reputation among some Muslim voters, for whom it could be presented as Hindu-Muslim friendship.”
