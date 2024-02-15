Lara Trump says 'every penny' of RNC funds will go to re-elect Trump





Former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law promises that all Republican National Committee (RNC) funds will be dedicated to her re-election if she becomes committee co-chair.

Lara Trump, whom the former president pushed to become a potential RNC co-chair, told reporters Tuesday that “every penny” would go to the campaign effort if she was nominated.

“The RNC has to be the leanest, deadliest political fighting machine we've ever seen in American history,” Lara Trump told Newsmax. “That's the goal for the next nine and a half months. If I'm elected to this position, I can assure you there will be no more $70,000 or any exorbitant amount of money spent on flowers. “

TRUMP ENDORSES NEW RNC CHAIRMAN, ANNOUNCES HIS DAUGHTER-IN-LAW CANDIDACY FOR VICE PRESIDENT

Lara Trump speaks during the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“Every penny will go to No. 1 and the RNC's only job, which is to elect Donald J. Trump as president of the United States and save this country,” she added.

As he inches closer to the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election, Trump is increasingly seeking to exert control and install loyalists on the party's national committee.

Last week, Trump announced plans to have his daughter-in-law run for RNC co-chair.

TRUMP RECOMMENDS NORTH CAROLINA GOP CHAIR WHATLEY TO REPLACE MCDANIEL AT RNC: SOURCE

“Lara is an extremely talented communicator and is dedicated to everything MAGA stands for,” the former president said. “She told me she wanted to accept this challenge and that it would be great!”

Lara Trump is the wife of the former president's second son, Eric Trump.

Former President Donald Trump is flanked by his son Eric Trump and daughter-in-law Lara Trump at an election night event in Nashua, New Hampshire. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

As Trump seeks to win back his old position in the White House, he said Monday how crucial it is for the RNC to be a good partner in the election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“That means helping to ensure fair and transparent elections across the country, enabling voting everywhere, even in parts of the country where it won't be easy, and working with my campaign, as the presumptive Republican nominee for president, to win this election and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” he exclaimed.

Greg Wehner and Paul Steinhauser of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.

Get the latest 2024 election campaign updates, exclusive interviews and more on our Fox News Digital election hub.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and email him at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/lara-trump-every-single-penny-rnc-funds-electing-donald-trump-made-co-chair The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos