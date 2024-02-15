Jokowi anointed his son and social media reacted as expected

The last two Indonesian national elections were marked by insult wars on social networks between supporters of President Joko Widodo and his main rival, Prabowo Subianto.

Jokowis supporters were mocked oniona shortening of tadpole, or tadpole. Meanwhile, his supporters ridiculed Prabowo's supporters as kampret, a small bat. Both nicknames made fun of the other camps, whose IQs were supposedly lower.

Things have been different in the run-up to the 2024 elections on February 14. With Jokowi unable to run, he and Prabowo joined forces, meaning most of the polarizing comments focused on Jokowi's position. efforts to perpetuate power by inserting his son Gibran as Prabowos' vice-presidential running mate.

While his supporters believe that Jokowi acted neutrally and fairly in hosting the elections and continuing his work agenda, disappointment and anger have been directed at him by those who view Gibran's appointment as illegal and unconstitutional, with phrases such as “legally impaired, morally impaired or ethically impaired” commonly used.

In our monitoring project hate speech And online polarizationwe sampled and analyzed approximately 42,000 posts between September and December 2023 from X, Facebook, Instagram and articles from a fact-checking collaboration website using selected keywords to capture toxicity and identity.

Anger toward Jokowi can be seen as a natural response to his efforts to cling to power, firstly through postponement the general elections, then extend the presidential term mandate from two mandates to three, the merger of Prabowo's (Subianto) supporter base with his own under the name of Projok, and, finally, by naming Gibran as vice-presidential candidate to occupy the executive seat that Jokowi would vacate.

The polarization between Jokowi supporters and anti-Jokowi supporters has often created violent clashes of opinion and tensions in cyberspace.

Positive messages about government achievements are countered by condemnation and criticism of policies seen as controversial.

The most controversial being the decision of constitutional Court , what was chaired by Jokowi's brother-in-law, Anwar Usman, to allow Gibran to run as Prabowos' vice-presidential candidate. After this decision, the hashtag #Family Court or Family Court as a play on words to make fun constitutional Court or the Constitutional Court, began to appear frequently. Another was #Kamimuak or we are fed up, which was expressed in response to netizens' anger at the political maneuvering of Jokowi's family.

The dynamics of modern politics, which make social media a battleground for political opinions and beliefs, are complicated by influencers who, voluntarily or under contract, had a say in Jokowis' actions.

THE influencer involvement At the inaugural event at the Magelang Military Academy Main House on February 2, the separation between the pro and anti Jokowi camps was reinforced.

This event caused an argument on social media because Jokowi and Prabowo used government events and facilities for the inauguration, and most of the influencers messages only mentioned the humility and great leadership of Jokowis and Prabowos.

Misconceptions about polarization

Based on our observations after the 2019 elections, there is a misconception regarding online polarization because mainstream media only focuses on social media X data analysis (formerly Twitter) this showed two large groups of conversations. But while X conversation on political issues was polarizedthis does not necessarily mean that society itself was polarized.

The massive use of Twitter social media analysis in public debate corresponded to the Indonesian government's objective of controlling the narrative of a unified Indonesia And obsession to internalize the state ideology of Pancasila.

As a result, the cultural policy of the government in Pancasila, based on its own definition and interpretation of Pancasila, must be followed by citizens. Under this policy, even a different fashion style, such as wearing a long hijab for women or growing a beard for Muslim men, is potentially labeled as radical.

During each electoral cycle, there is a constant increase in hate speech directed against minority groups, often fueled by misinformation and disinformation. This surge of negativity can contribute to deepening of polarizationincreased discrimination and the potential persecution vulnerable communities, including religious and gender minorities.

One way to address this would be for media outlets to collaborate with universities to design a monitoring framework to systematically analyze and present data on a dedicated platform.

The results of this monitoring effort could then serve as a road map for media outlets to generate journalistic content that champions diversity and defends the rights of minority groups. This data could help prevent unintentional amplification narratives that perpetuate stigma and discrimination, particularly those propagated by certain political factions.

Using lessons learned from monitoring, media outlets could identify trends in hate speech and refrain from amplifying messages that reinforce negative stereotypes about minority groups.

This monitoring approach could become a valuable resource not only for the media but also for election watchdogs, the press council, social media platforms and minority rights advocates.

In this way, these entities could anticipate and proactively combat hate speech, thereby mitigating its impact on social polarization.

Ika Idris is an Associate Professor at the Public Policy and Management Program at Monash University Indonesia. She is co-author of Misguided Democracy in Southeast Asia: Digital Propaganda in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Derry Wijaya is an Associate Professor at the Data Science Program at Monash University Indonesia. She is co-director of the Monash Data & Democracy Research Hub.

Prasetia Pratama is a researcher at the Monash Data & Democracy Research Hub.

Musa Wijanarko is a data scientist at the Monash Data & Democracy Research Hub.

Originally published under Creative Commons by 360infos.