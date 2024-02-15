Votes rigged in my favor: Honest Pakistani politician leaves seat | World News





A senior Pakistani politician who won last week's provincial elections in Karachi has quit his seat, claiming the vote was manipulated in his favor.

People walk past a banner with a photo of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in front of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party office.(REUTERS)

Pakistan held national and provincial elections on February 8, but the elections were marred by accusations of fraud aimed at defeating independent candidates backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Despite these allegations, Pakistan's caretaker government and Election Commission have refuted the claims, saying the country has established laws and systems to investigate specific complaints.

Who is the politician and how did he discover the rigging?

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, a member of the Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami, was declared the winner of provincial seat 129 in Karachi after securing over 26,000 votes.

However, Rehman revealed that he discovered discrepancies in the vote count when records of votes cast for the independent candidate backed by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Saif Bari, were reduced by 31,000 to 11,000 when totaling votes in an individual ballot. stations.

Imran Khan is currently imprisoned on corruption and criminal charges following fallouts with the country's powerful military. As a result, his party, the PTI, was barred from contesting elections, forcing its members to run as independents. The army denies any interference in politics.

Rehman stressed the importance of respecting public opinion, saying: “Let the winner win, let the loser lose, and no one should get anything extra.” He declared: I will not accept it; victory must be rightfully attributed to the winner.

