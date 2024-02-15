Donald Trump furious over Republicans' loss of George Santos seat, 'Foolish Woman'





Donald Trump lashed out at Republicans and “stupid” Mazi Melesa Pilip after losing the special election in New York's 3rd Congressional District to Democrat Tom Suozzi.

Suozzi defeated Pilip Tuesday night to fill the seat left vacant when disgraced former Republican Rep. George Santos was expelled from Congress after being charged with multiple fraud offenses.

The defeat means the Republican Party's already slim majority in the House has been further reduced, while providing a boost to the Democratic Party and President Joe Biden heading into the November general election.

In an article on Truth Social, Trump suggested that Pilip, a registered Democrat who holds Republican office, lost the election because she did not seek the former president's support.

Former Congressman George Santos photographed in Washington DC in December. He was expelled from Congress after being charged with several fraud offenses.

“Republicans just don't learn, but maybe she was still a Democrat? I have an almost 99% success rate in the primaries, and a very good number in the general election too, but I just look at this very stupid woman, Mazi. Melesa Pilip, who participated in a race where she did not support me and tried to “step over the barrier”, when she would have easily WON if she had understood something about the modern politics in America,” Trump wrote.

“MAGA, WHO IS MOST OF THE REPUBLIC PARTY, STAYED AT HOME – AND HE ALWAYS WILL, UNLESS HE IS TREATED WITH THE RESPECT HE DESERVES. I AM STAYING OUT OF THE RACE, 'I WANT TO BE LOVED!' GIVE US A REAL CANDIDATE IN THE DISTRICT FOR NOVEMBER. SUOZZI, I KNOW HIM WELL, CAN BE EASILY DEFEATED!”

Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee, has often cited his endorsements' success in winning their respective races as proof of his influence over the GOP and its voters. However, a large majority of these endorsements over the years have gone to candidates already heavily favored to win their primaries and subsequent elections.

Trump has also been widely blamed for the GOP's severe underperformance in the 2022 midterm elections, where the party failed to ride the “red wave” as a number of MAGA candidates from Trump lost their House and Senate races across the country.

With a majority of votes counted, Suozzi comfortably beat Pilip by nearly eight points (53.9 percent to 46.1 percent), according to the Associated Press.

Pilip, who was born in Ethiopia before migrating to Israel and eventually serving in the Israeli Defense Forces parachute brigade, spent most of her campaign keeping her distance from Trump.

Pilip recently confirmed to the New York Post that she voted for Trump in the 2020 election. She also told FOX 5 that she doesn't think the 77-year-old is too old to run for office again. elections.

“I think mentally he is stable, healthy and has served the American people as president,” she added. “He did great things for our country.”

Suozzi, who previously held the seat but resigned after an unsuccessful bid for governor of New York in 2022, distanced himself from Biden during his campaign, also telling Fox 5 that the president's “bottom line” is 81 is “too old.”

In a statement, Biden's campaign team linked Pilip's election defeat to Trump.

“Donald Trump lost again tonight. When Republicans run on Trump's extreme agenda, even in a Republican-held seat, voters reject them,” said Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez.

“As we have seen in 2020, 2022, 2023 and now tonight, when it comes to choosing between the chaos and division of Donald Trump and President Biden, who wakes up every day working to advance things and improve the lives of Americans, voters are consistently choosing the leadership of President Biden and the Democrats.”

