Politics
What China sends to Russia is “none the EU’s business”
Beijing expressed its opposition after media reports that the European Union would sanction some Chinese companies that shipped dual-use products to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine.
China's Foreign Ministry acknowledged it was aware of media reports that the EU would announce its sanctions against dozens of companies on February 24, the day that marks the second anniversary of the Russo-Ukrainian war.
China firmly opposes illegal sanctions or long-arm jurisdiction against China on the basis of cooperation between China and Russia, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry did not hold its regular press briefings this week due to the Chinese New Year holiday.
Citing a 91-page document obtained, Bloomberg reported on February 8 that the EU had proposed sanctioning 55 companies and more than 60 individuals and accusing them of supporting Russia's war efforts in Ukraine. But the report, for legal reasons, did not name the companies.
Other media outlets have reported that some of the companies that will be removed are based in Hong Kong, Serbia, India and Turkey. They said three companies were in mainland China and four others in Hong Kong.
If passed, it would be the first time the EU has imposed restrictions on businesses in mainland China since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
This package of sanctions would be the 13th since the invasion. The EU has so far sanctioned more than 600 companies, most of which are based in Russia.
On Wednesday, the EU, US and UK met in Brussels to discuss how to ensure Moscow cannot circumvent existing restrictions.
Sino-Russian relations
At a meeting in Beijing on December 7 last year, European Council chief Charles Michel asked Xi to immediately deal with 13 companies involved in supplying Russia with dual-use goods. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said China should prevent any attempts by Russia to weaken the impact of sanctions.
Is the EU trying to ban Chinese companies from cooperating with Russia? There is no need for Chinese companies to implement EU sanctions against Russia, argues a Jiangxi-based military commentator, using the pseudonym Snow Wolf, in an article published last December.
He said Chinese companies have the freedom and right to choose to cooperate with their Russian counterparts, while all such partnerships are concluded in accordance with international law.
Preventing China from cooperating with Russia will not help resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflicts, but will only benefit the EU and the United States, he said, adding that the EU should stop providing military assistance to Ukraine before blaming China.
On February 8, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin that China and Russia should resolutely oppose interference by external forces in their internal affairs.
He said the two sides should pursue close strategic coordination and defend the sovereignty, security and development interests of their respective countries.
Investment agreement
In May 2021, the EU decided to sideline discussions on the China-EU Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) on human rights issues in China's Xinjiang region. Since then, Beijing has tried to push forward the resumption of negotiations.
Last April, French President Emmanuel Macron met Xi in Beijing while Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao also met his counterparts in Paris. However, Macron told the media that now was not the time to restart CAI negotiations.
He also said in May 2023 that Moscow was becoming subservient to China because it lost access to the Baltic after Sweden and Finland decided to join NATO.
Macron's comments came after the European Commissions von der Leyen called on Europe to reassess its diplomatic and economic relations with China.
Some commentators have said that deteriorating relations between the EU and China will make it more difficult for both sides to return to the negotiating table on the CAI deal. They said Beijing had already changed its strategy and tried to hold negotiations with European countries individually.
