Politics
Former general Prabowo Subianto claims victory in Indonesian presidential election
JAKARTA, Indonesia Indonesian Defense Minister and former general Prabowo Subianto, who was barred from entering the United States for two decades, said victory in Wednesday's presidential election.
The current exit poll gives the 72-year-old former special forces commander an absolute majority of votes, above the threshold of 50% nationally, and 20% in half of the provinces of the country, without which a second round would be necessary.
At Jakarta polling stations, ballots were removed from boxes by hand, read aloud and counted by poll workers. It is a labor-intensive task carried out in a country of more than 200 million eligible voters spread across an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands.
Analysts say this week's high-stakes elections in Indonesia, the world's third-largest democracy, could decide whether its democracy maintains its trajectory of economic development and political reform, or whether it returns to the authoritarian politics of it a generation ago.
Prabowo has already been banned from entering the United States
Election officials have not yet officially declared Prabowo the winner. But in a victory speechPrabowo professed inclusion and conciliation, saying he would “protect all citizens, regardless of their ethnicity, religion or social background.”
Prabowo also declared an end to “harsh words and hostile approaches.” His comments targeted Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, two former provincial governors who ran against him in the presidential race.
Prabowo was accompanied during his speech by his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming, mayor of the city of Surakarta, and the 36-year-old eldest son of outgoing President Joko Widodo.
Is the election “a referendum on widowhood”?
One of the striking features of this election was the country's youngest-ever electorate, with more than half of voters belonging to either millennials or generation Z, born after 1980 and 1996, respectively.
Prabowo's campaign portrayed him as a cuddly, dancing grandfather. Some analysts say this strategy appears to have been the key to its success.
But Kevin O'Rourke, director of Reform Information Services, a consulting firm, says the deciding factor may have been the support of President Widodo, whose policies on infrastructure construction, health, education and protection against poverty remain very popular.
“Prabowo's promise to ensure the continuity of Widodoism, a promise made by Widodo himself implicitly, if not explicitly, was the deciding factor for Prabowo,” O'Rourke says.
“The election was really a referendum on Widodoism,” says O'Rourke, “and Widodo sold Prabowo to the public.”
Will Prabowo continue Widodo's policies?
One possible problem, however, is that some of the current leader's progressive policies could conflict with Prabowo's authoritarian tendencies, analysts say.
Widodo also known in Indonesia as Jokowi came to power promising to address human rights violations committed during former General Suharto's 32-year dictatorship, and he expressed regret and provided aid to some of Suharto's leaders. victims.
Prabowo is the son-in-law of Suharto and the Indonesian army deleted Prabowo in 1998 for his role in the murder and torture of Soharto's opponents, including political activists And opponents of the annexation of East Timor by Indonesia. Prabowo denied abuses.
The United States had banned Prabowo from entering the country in 2020 for alleged human rights violations until 2020, when the administration of former President Donald Trump welcomed him to Washington.
So even if Widodo appears to be ensuring continuity by positioning Prabowo as his successor, with the outgoing president's son as vice president, Prabowo may not continue Widodo's policies and protect his legacy.
“The family dynasty that ultimately takes over won't necessarily be Widodo's,” says O'Rourke. “It could very well be Prabowo’s.”
Yosef Riadi contributed to this report in Jakarta.
Copyright 2024 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.wgcu.org/2024-02-14/ex-general-prabowo-subianto-claims-victory-in-indonesias-presidential-election
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former general Prabowo Subianto claims victory in Indonesian presidential election
- Everything we know about the 2024 SAG Awards
- We won't tolerate any other tantrums: Jay Shah says central contract players will have to play domestic red-ball cricket | Cricket news
- At Luar, muscular silhouettes and rich textures
- Wall Street recovers a large part of its big loss from the day before
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates stone Hindu temple in UAE ahead of Indian elections
- Ten candidates battle for spotlight in 30th Congressional District debate – Daily News
- Varda drug spacecraft receives FAA approval to return
- What China sends to Russia is “none the EU’s business”
- Donald Trump furious over Republicans' loss of George Santos seat, 'Foolish Woman'
- Treasury Sanctions Network Smuggles US Technology to Iran's Central Bank
- Next stop Hollywood? Travis Kelce gets first producer credit at film's March premiere