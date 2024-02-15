Nikki Haley calls Donald Trump 'disturbed' and 'more diminished'





Nikki Haley called former President Donald Trump unhinged and more diminished than he was in 2016.

In an interview Tuesday with Today co-host Craig Melvin, Haley defended voting for Trump in 2016 and 2020, saying she was proud to serve him and his administration as U.N. ambassador from 2017 to 2018.

Now, as a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination against Trump, Haley is taking jabs at the former president.

The problem now is that he's not the same person he was in 2016, she said of Trump. He is unbalanced; he is more diminished than he was.

On Monday, she called out Trump after he asked about the whereabouts of Haley's husband, Michael Haley, who is deployed for a year in the National Guard, during a rally Saturday.

Where is your husband ? Trump said on the campaign trail. Oh, he's missing. Is absent. What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband? Where is he? He left!

Haley said Monday that Trump couldn't be trusted to protect the troops, saying: If you don't have respect for our military and our veterans, God help us all if that's the case.

She echoed that sentiment Tuesday: If you don't know the value of our men and women in uniform, if you don't know the sacrifices they make, why should I, as a military spouse, and Do all of our military families trust you to know that you will keep them out of harm's way?

Haley received another blow against Trump on Tuesday, when she suggested he was trying to influence the election results by promoting her former campaign adviser and daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to chair of the Republican National Committee .

Think about what's happening right now, Haley said at a campaign event in South Carolina. Is this how you are going to try to win elections?

If you don't have respect for our military and our veterans, God help us all if that's the case,” Nikki Haley said of Donald Trump's comments about her husband.

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, told NBC News his comment smacked of desperation.

Nikki Braindead Birdbrain Haley reeks of desperation because it's clear she knows she doesn't have a chance and is now auditioning for a cable TV contract when her 15 minutes are up, Cheung said. But not before he managed to squeeze every last dollar from his Democratic benefactors.

Haley told Melvin during their interview that she isn't loyal to anyone, including Trump.

I don't do that, she said. What I do is call him. If you're right, you're right. If you're wrong, you're wrong, and I'm going to call it out every time.

Last week, Haley took a major blow in the Nevada primary when none of those candidates received more than 40,000 votes, while she received only 21,000. Trump wasn't sure the ballot paper. Afterward, Haley said Nevada was a scam.

Haley told Melvin that there was no way America would vote for a convicted felon, referring to the criminal cases Trump is facing, but during a debate, Haley raised her hand to agree to support the candidate. GOP for the 2024 election. She told Melvin that any Republican is better than President Joe Biden because everyone sees how diminished Joe Biden is.

I know what the American people want, Haley said. They want to be heard, they've been through a lot and they don't have enough money in their wallets. I'm doing this because we have to do something. We cannot stand by and let this happen.

Support HuffPostOur 2024 coverage needs you

At HuffPost, we believe everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford expensive news subscriptions. That's why we're committed to providing in-depth, carefully fact-checked information that is freely accessible to everyone.

Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, hard-hitting investigations into the critical issues facing our country today, or news stories that make you laugh, we value you. The truth is that producing news costs money, and we're proud that we've never put our stories behind an expensive paywall.

Would you like to join us in helping keep our stories free for everyone? Your contribution of as little as $2 will go a long way.

As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country hangs in the balance. At HuffPost, we believe a free press is essential to having well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for all, even if other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.

We can't do this without your help. Support our newsroom by contributing as little as $2 to keep our news free for everyone.

As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country hangs in the balance. At HuffPost, we believe a free press is essential to producing well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for all, even if other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.

Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns of this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis, and timely takes you won't find anywhere else. Reporting in today's political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.

Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for everyone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/nikki-haley-calls-donald-trump-unhinged-and-more-diminished_n_65cd017ce4b0087d43c8bcec The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos