Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates stone Hindu temple in UAE ahead of Indian elections

ABU MUREIKHA, United Arab Emirates Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Middle East's first traditional stone Hindu temple on Wednesday, internationalizing both his re-election campaign and his efforts to push secular India toward a Hindu state.

The trip to the BAPS Hindu Mandir, just north of Abu Dhabi city, capped Modi's tour of the United Arab Emirates during which the Indian leader embraced the UAE president, describing him as a brother and also spoke to world leaders at a summit in Dubai. .

Modi is expected to win a third term as prime minister in the upcoming elections in India, the world's largest democracy. But Modi's policies and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have raised concerns about India's future, particularly for members of its Muslim minority, who have been attacked in recent years by Hindu nationalist groups .

This has made warming relations between India and the Muslim-led Arab Gulf states crucial not only for India's energy security and for the millions of its expatriate workers in the region, but also for its international standing. .

Every part of the time that God has given me and the body that God has given me is all for Mother India, Modi told the crowd gathered at the temple, drawing enthusiastic cheers in what at times seemed like a campaign stop.

Even Hindu priest Brahmaviharidas Swami, who helped build the temple, made a point of repeatedly praising Modi's work, calling him perhaps the most beloved prime minister India has ever had.

The Abu Mureikha Temple was built by the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha or BAPS, a global religious and civic organization within the Swaminarayan sect. Modi maintains close ties with the organization.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Guwahati, India, Sunday, February 4, 2024. Credit: AP/Anupam Nath

Modi walked past the temple's seven spiers, a nod to the UAE's seven autocratic sheikhs. He looked inside the temple, where earlier on Wednesday a priest had consecrated the statues of deities, each worshiped by different Hindu faiths across India.

Modi greeted thousands of people gathered for the event, described as a festival of harmony. Children greeted Modi, others applauded him as he visited the temple with priests.

Today, the UAE has written a golden chapter in the history of humanity,” Modi told the crowd. “A magnificent and divine temple is being inaugurated here. Many years of hard work were involved behind this moment. »

Back in India, Modi in January inaugurated a Hindu temple built on the ruins of a historic mosque in the northern city of Ayodhya.

The Middle East's first stone Hindu temple, owned by Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, is seen before its opening ceremony in Abu Mureikha, 40 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates united, Wednesday February 14. 2024. Credit: AP/Kamran Jebreili

This temple is dedicated to Lord Ram of Hinduism and had been sought after by Hindus who describe it as restoring a religion suppressed by centuries of Mughal and British colonial rule. But the demolition of the mosque at the site in 1992 sparked riots across India that killed 2,000 people, mostly Muslims.

Earlier on Wednesday, Modi addressed the World Government Summit in Dubai, hosted by the city-state's leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Much of the speech could be seen as a stump speech on the world stage, portraying his years in power as promoting minimum government and maximum governance.

Over the years, the trust of the people of the country in the Indian government has grown, Modi said. People have full confidence in the intentions and commitments of our government.

It is as a friend to the world that India moves forward,” he said.

Modi's personal touch on the trip, including hugging Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, appears aimed at further strengthening ties with the UAE, an oil-rich country that serves India's energy needs while also serving as home to some 3.5 million of its residents. compatriots abroad. Modi at one point urged people to give Sheikh Mohammed a standing ovation at the event.

This relationship also highlights the UAE's realpolitik foreign policy. Modi received the UAE's highest civilian honor in 2019 even as he stripped statehood from the disputed Muslim-majority region of Kashmir.