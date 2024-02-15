Millions of Indonesians vote for new president in one of world's biggest elections

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) Indonesian voters chose a new president Wednesday, as the world's third-largest democracy aspires to become a global economic power a quarter of a century after shaking off a brutal dictatorship.

The front-runner, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, is the only candidate with ties to the Suharto era. He was a special forces commander at the time and was accused of human rights atrocities, which he vehemently denies.

Two former provincial governorsAnies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo are also vying to succeed the the immensely popular President Joko Widodo, who is completing his two terms. The rise of widows from a riverside slum to the presidency showed the dynamism of Indonesian democracy in a region plagued by authoritarian regimes.

Widodo's successor will inherit an economy with impressive growth and ambitious infrastructure projects, including the ongoing transfer of the nation's congested capital of Jakarta to the border island of Borneo, at a staggering cost topping $30 billion.

The election also has important issues for the United States and Chinasince Indonesia has a huge domestic market, natural resources like nickel and palm oil, and diplomatic influence with its Southeast Asian neighbors.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. in each of the three time zones of the 17,000 islands of this tropical country inhabited by 270 million inhabitants. The logistics of voting were daunting: ballot boxes and ballots were transported by boats, motorbikes, horses and on foot to some of the most remote locations.

A severe storm flooded several streets in Jakarta at dawn on Wednesday. Last week, damage caused by heavy rains in Demak Regency, Central Java, led to the postponement of elections in 10 villages.

In addition to the presidency, some 20,000 national, provincial and district parliamentary positions were contested by tens of thousands of candidates. one of the biggest elections in the world, which authorities expect will be largely peaceful. Around 10,000 candidates from 18 political parties were targeting the 580 seats in national parliaments alone.

Voters polled by The Associated Press expressed hope that their next leader will help them achieve greater prosperity in a country where nearly a tenth of the population still lives in poverty.

I hope Indonesia can progress better and that I didn't vote for the wrong person, said Indra Nurohim, a 17-year-old high school student and first-time voter. I hope we have a better government.

The official vote count is a laborious process that could take about a month, but early results based on sampling from privately recorded polls and survey groups are considered a reliable indicator of the final results. The second round of the presidential election will take place on June 26 if no candidate obtains more than 50% of the votes.

Subianto, the oldest presidential candidate at 72, lost in two previous races to Widodo, but is now the favorite, based on independent surveys. He chose Widodos' eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his vice-presidential running mate, a move that could boost his chances given the outgoing president's popularity.

Raka, 36, was cleared to run the Constitutional Court made an exception to the minimum age requirement of 40 years. The court was then headed by Widodo's brother-in-law, who was removed from office by an ethics committee for failing to recuse himself, and Widodo was accused of favoritism and nepotism.

Critics have accused Widodo of trying to build a political dynasty, although he is the first president to emerge outside the political and military elite since the 1998 end of Suharto's dictatorial rule, characterized by widespread rights abuses. of man, looting and political unrest.

Subianto, a former lieutenant general who married one of Suharto's daughters, was a long-time commander of the army's special forces, called Kopassus. He was dishonorably discharged from office in 1998 after Kopassus forces kidnapped and tortured political opponents of Suharto.

Of at least 22 activists kidnapped that year, 13 remain missing to this day, and their families demonstrate weekly outside the presidential palace to demand that the activists be held accountable. Subianto was never tried and vehemently denied any involvement, although several of his men were tried and found guilty.

During the election campaign that ended last weekend, Subianto and his strategists used AI and social networks platforms like TikTok to soften his image by describing him as a cuddly grandfather to his young running mate. Rejected by human rights advocates, he danced on the electoral stage and promised to generate nearly 20 million jobs in his first term if elected.

Baswedan, a former head of an Islamic university, was governor of Jakarta until last year. A former Fulbright scholar, Baswedan served as education and culture minister from 2014 to 2016, when Widodo removed him from government after accusing him of failing to resolve the problems of thousands of students affected by the fires of forest.

Baswedan opposes Widodos' plan to move Indonesia's capital from Jakarta to Nusantara on the island of Borneo, which involves building government buildings and residential enclaves by clearing lush rainforests.

In an interview with the AP last month, he said democracy in Indonesia was under threat, given that Subiantos had chosen the president's son as his running mate.

It means there is a decline in trust, it means our democracy is experiencing a decline in quality, it means many legal rules are being circumvented, he said.

Pranowo is the ruling party's candidate but does not have Widodo's support. He served as a national lawmaker for the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party for 10 years before being elected in 2013 to the first of two terms as governor of the vote-rich Central Java region.

While governor, Pranowo refused to allow Israel to participate in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup to be held in his province. FIFA then dropped Indonesia as host of the matches, angering Indonesian football fans and Widodo.

Israel and Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, do not have diplomatic relations.

Under Widodo, Indonesia has enjoyed a period of remarkable growth averaging 5% per year, except in 2020, when the economy contracted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Its economic roadmap, titled Golden Indonesia 2045, projects Indonesia to become one of the world's top five economies with a GDP of up to $9 trillion, exactly a century after gaining independence from Dutch colonizers.

Associated Press journalist Jim Gomez in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.

Follow AP's Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific