US lawmaker, staunch critic of China, to visit Taiwan (report) Radio Free Asia





UPDATED AT 7:20 p.m. ET on 2024-2-14 Rep. Mike Gallagher, chairman of the House Select Committee on China, will lead U.S. lawmakers on a trip to Taiwan next week, according to a report. Gallagher and six other lawmakers will arrive in Taipei on February 21, according to a report by the Financial Times which cites Taiwanese officials. The trip is intended to show support for Lai Ching-te before his inauguration in May as Taiwan's president, it said. A spokesperson for Gallagher did not respond to a request for comment, but the lawmaker previously said he planned to lead a delegation from his committee to Taiwan this year. A spokesperson for Taipei's Economic and Cultural Representative Office, Taiwan's de facto embassy in Washington, declined to comment on Gallagher's announced plans but said Taiwan's government supports travel by congressional delegations. “Taiwan always welcomes visits from U.S. lawmakers eager to show their support,” the spokesperson said. Gallagher has led the select committee since its creation in January 2023 after his party regained control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. Since then, he has become one of the Chinese Communist Party's most prominent critics in Congress. The trip by Wisconsin Republicans is likely to draw an angry response from Beijing, which in August 2022 cut off military-to-military communications after House Speaker Nancy Pelosis visit to the island. Those ties were only restored late last year after a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden. Rep. Mike Gallagher, Republican of Wisconsin, speaks during a rally to commemorate the failed 1959 Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, in front of the Chinese Embassy in Washington, March 10, 2023. (Jose Luis Magana /AP) However, US lawmakers have visited more recently, with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, a Republican from Texas, leading a delegation in April last year. During the trip, McCaul even compared Xi to Adolf Hitlerbut Beijing's response was nevertheless much more discreet than after Pelosi's trip. Yet Gallagher's visit could prove more provocative. His commission, among other things, investigated the Beijing authorities persecution of the Uyghur ethnic minority in far western China and the United States financial complicity in such policies, as well as China international propaganda efforts and his threats in the USA. Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington, told Radio Free Asia that Beijing strongly opposes any form of official U.S. interaction with Taiwan, including travel by lawmakers. We urge the United States to fully understand the extreme complexity and sensitivity of the Taiwan issue, Liu said. The United States must exercise extreme caution in handling Taiwan-related issues, and must not obscure or undermine the one-China principle in any way, nor send the wrong signal to separatist forces. Taiwan independence activists, he added. Next week's trip could also be part of a last hurray for Gallagher, 39, who is expected to return to the private sector within a year after what will be eight years in Congress. Long described as a rising star in the Republican Party, the former Marine announced this week that he would withdraw at the end of the current congressional term, saying Congress is no place to grow old. Updated to include comments from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rfa.org/english/news/china/gallagher-taiwan-visit-02142024123539.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos