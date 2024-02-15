Former NBA star and human rights activist Enes Kanter Freedom to visit Rice for Q&A session | Rice news | News and Media Relations





Enes Kanter Freedom, former NBA star, human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize candidate, will participate in Friends of Freedom, a question-and-answer event scheduled for February 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Herring Hall in Rice University, room 100. The event is free and open to the public; no RSVP is required. Freedom, which has received international attention for its human rights crusade in Turkey and elsewhere, will share its ideas and experiences in promoting peace and understanding between communities and nations of the world. The event is organized by Craig Considine, lecturer in the Department of Sociology at Rice. Enes Freedom is one of the world's most prominent human rights activists. He is an open critic of authoritarianism, said Considine, an expert on Christian-Muslim relations. Its interfaith basketball camps and programs bringing together Jews, Christians and Muslims inspire a new generation of leaders to put humanity, peace and understanding above all else. I hope members of the Rice and Houston communities will join us for an evening of freedom, learning and discovery. Freedom, born in Switzerland to Turkish parents, began his activism by speaking out against human rights violations committed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in his home country of Turkey. The authorities responded by banishing him from the country, registering him on Interpol and imprisoning his father. The Turkish government put a $500,000 bounty on him, and in 2017 he narrowly escaped kidnapping attempts (staged by Turkish government agents) in Indonesia and Romania. He received 11 arrest warrants and countless death threats. Seven years after losing his Turkish citizenship, Enes became an American citizen and changed his last name to Freedom. In the NBA, he became known for his freedom shoes, defending the rights of Uyghurs, Tibetans, Hong Kongers, Taiwanese and others facing oppression from the Chinese Communist Party. In February 2022, his NBA career ended when he was waived by the Houston Rockets after being traded by the Boston Celtics. Freedom said in media interviews that the NBA was reluctant to sign him for speaking out against human rights abuses in China, a claim that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has denied. More information about Freedom is online at https://www.enesfreedom.com.

