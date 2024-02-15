Some young Chinese reject corporate jobs for 'me time' as economy slows





By Nicoco Chan HONG KONG (Reuters) – Faced with dwindling job prospects due to a slowing economy, Chu Yi chooses to “lie flat”, a Chinese term used to describe people who work just enough to afford to devote their time to what they love. The Shanghai-based 23-year-old worked at a fashion company but said she quit her job two years ago because she frequently had to work overtime and hated her boss. Chu now only works from home one day a week for a travel company, giving her plenty of time to practice tattooing as part of a six-month apprenticeship to become a full-time tattoo artist. And she is not the only one to “stay flat”: although there is no data on the number of young Chinese who are giving up jobs they would traditionally have accepted in companies, the youth unemployment rate hit a record high of 21.3% in June 2023. an economy that is still struggling to return to pre-pandemic growth levels, and several Chinese university graduates said they were selling down to find a Income source. “For me, working doesn’t make much sense,” Chu said. “It seems like most of it is about finishing your manager's job and making them happy. So I decided I didn't want to work.” There are about 280 million young Chinese who, like Chu, were born between 1995 and 2010, and surveys show that this Generation Z is the most pessimistic of all age groups in the country. Pacifying this generation amid some of the slowest economic growth in nearly half a century is a major policy challenge for Chinese President Xi Jinping, and last month the Human Resources Ministry said more efforts were needed to support employment in 2024, particularly for young people. Zhou Yun, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Michigan, said that while it appears some young people are opting out of the corporate rat race, it's impossible to ignore their pessimism about the future. As China's economy slows and the job market remains tight, it is “extremely difficult for young people to cope with rigid social inequality, tighter political control and a gloomy economic outlook,” Zhou said. The story continues All of this combined makes young people like Chu prioritize their own well-being and interests over what she calls the “relentless pressure” of corporate work. Chu said she is much happier now and thinks her choice was worth it. “My current salary, although not high, is enough to cover my daily expenses. Free time is worth more than several thousand yuan,” she said. (Writing by Farah Master; editing by Miral Fahmy)

