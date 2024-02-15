How Imran Khan's party stunned Pakistan – Foreign Policy





Welcome to the South Asian foreign policy brief.

This week's highlights: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party pulls off electoral upset but is excluded from government, protesting Indian farmers clash with police as they march to New Delhi, and UNICEF warns of a humanitarian crisis in Nepal 100 days later. a deadly earthquake.

Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party block a highway during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, February 11.

Electorally, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was left for dead ahead of last week's vote. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party was the target of a months-long crackdown that gutted its leadership and limited its capacity to mobilize, penalized by court rulings that forced it to field independent candidates, and was battling a powerful army that had long shaped the political environment to serve its interests.

Yet PTI-backed independents won nearly 100 parliamentary seats on February 8, more than any other party, but not enough to secure a majority. (It could have been even more: The party produced evidence that many official results contradicted earlier polling station figures.) But this resounding electoral success will not propel the PTI to power. On Tuesday, his main rivals announced they had reached an agreement to form the next coalition government.

Nonetheless, the PTI appears to have broken the military's grip on political control, leading to some optimism about the future of Pakistan's democracy. Several factors influenced the PTI's performance, but one of them was the defiant refusal to let the powerful military dictate the outcome of an election that it wanted the PTI to lose.

A change in military approach likely fanned the flames. Pakistan has been under formal civilian rule since 2008, and the military has largely maintained a strong but subtle influence over politics. But in recent months he has seemed to assert his control more openly; the repression against the PTI has been particularly extensive and brutal. The army has taken on more visible political roles, particularly in terms of economic recovery. The PTI base was strongly motivated to vote and was not deterred by obstacles, such as the nationwide suspension of mobile service on election day.

The PTI also ran a campaign that evaded state power grabs and courted young voters. The party has relied on digital technologies adopted by young Pakistanis, who make up about 60 percent of the country's population and a large part of the PTI's base. (About 30 percent of Pakistanis are active social media users, and that figure has increased in recent years.) The party has even used artificial intelligence to produce imprisoned Khan's speeches and circumvent restrictions on public gatherings .

Finally, the PTI exploited old-fashioned political advantages. Its main rivals, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), led the previous coalition and angered the public by failing to mitigate the worsening economic tensions which produced high inflation. The PTI also banked on the strong appeal of its leader, the charismatic figure Khana, who urged people to vote from his prison cell. The harsh crackdown on his party vindicated Khan's long-standing narrative of victimhood, further galvanizing his base.

Even if the army is put on the defensive, the PTI's goal of taking power will fall short. The PML-N and PPP, which won the second and third highest number of seats respectively, appear set to lead the next coalition. Support from the military bolsters their cause, and the PTI's confrontational approach to politics has alienated many parties. A victorious PTI-sponsored independent has already aligned with the PML-N; this week, the PTI itself ruled out sharing power with the PML-N and the PPP.

Ultimately, the Pakistani military may get what it wanted all along: a weak, malleable coalition led by its preferred parties. But it could prove to be a Pyrrhic victory. Allegations of military-sponsored election fraud will intensify anti-establishment sentiment, thereby increasing societal divisions. Above all, the PTI's achievement has crystallized voters' ability to overcome the military's influence on politics and could embolden those calling for the military to take a back seat.

Protesting farmers clash with police. Thousands of protesting Indian farmers crossed the state of Haryana this week trying to reach New Delhi, clashing with police along the way. The farmers, most of whom are from the state of Punjab, are protesting against the government's refusal to set minimum prices for their produce. On Tuesday, police fired tear gas at farmers near Ambala, a town about 200 kilometers from New Delhi and on the Punjab-Haryana border. Some demonstrators responded by throwing stones.

Such clashes are not new. In 2020 and 2021, farmers from the same states converged on New Delhi, leading to a large protest movement. In a rare case of Modi walking away from a major policy initiative, India gave in to farmers' demands, repealing laws intended to liberalize agricultural markets. The move exposed the political influence of Indian farmers, which also explains why cabinet ministers traveled to Punjab to meet protest leaders last week in an unsuccessful effort to reach a deal.

There is another sensitive issue at play with the protests. Most of the farmers are Sikh; in 2021, India has accused the protests of being linked to separatists who advocate an independent Sikh state, with little evidence.

Qatar releases former Indian sailors. India's Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that Qatar had released eight former Indian naval officers and all but one had returned to India. The former sailors, who apparently served as consultants to Qatar, were arrested in 2022 and sentenced to death on unspecified charges, although reports indicated they were accused of spying for Israel. Last December, India said their death sentences had been commuted, paving the way for their repatriation.

The fate of the officers was a sensitive issue. The two countries are close partners and India relies heavily on liquefied natural gas imports from Qatar. Neither government provided much information about the release of the Indians. Many Indians attribute it to effective diplomacy and the good offices of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the United Nations climate summit in Dubai last year .

Geopolitical and commercial factors may also play a role. As attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea have increased in recent weeks, the Indian Navy has been active in helping ships in distress; New Delhi may have reminded Doha of its role as an internet security provider in the region. India may also have used the impending renewal of a major natural gas deal as leverage; the deal was finalized last week.

UNICEF warns of crisis in Nepal. Last Sunday, 100 days after Nepal was hit by an earthquake that killed at least 154 people, UNICEF warned of the continued need for humanitarian aid for an estimated 200,000 people in the country, including nearly 70,000 children and their families. The agency, which is appealing for $14.7 million, said many earthquake survivors had to spend the winter in temporary shelters.

UNICEF's call for help is a sad reminder of the humanitarian emergencies facing South Asia, which have been neglected among many other crises around the world. In addition to the recent earthquake in Nepal, Pakistan is still grappling with the aftermath of widespread flooding in 2022 and Afghanistan is suffering from a severe drought. Both countries are reeling from the crisis triggered by Islamabad's decision last November to expel hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants, most of them Afghan refugees.

Mohamed Muizzu, the president of the Maldives, was recently criticized for his India Out policy, which calls for the expulsion of all Indian military personnel from the country by March 15. Last month, opposition lawmakers blamed Muizzu for the death of a boy while waiting for a medical airlift amid reports the government was not authorizing the use of military helicopters. Indians for such assistance. In an earlier incident, three of Muizzus' junior ministers insulted Modi on social media and sparked a row by calling for India to boycott tourism to the Maldives.

Opposition lawmakers even threatened to impeach Muizzu for his anti-India stance. None of this is good news for Muizzu, who only took office last November. However, the president and his party, the National People's Congress, may have received a timely reprieve. Parliamentary elections were initially scheduled for March 17; On Sunday, the Maldives parliament, controlled by Muizzus' rival party, passed a bill stipulating that elections cannot be held during Ramadan. March 17 falls during the first week of Ramadan.

Parliamentarians expressed fears that holding elections on that date would lead to low turnout. No new election date has been set, but some reports suggest it will take place 10 days after the end of Ramadan, around April 19. This means that Muizzu will have an extra month to put more distance between the recent controversies and the polls.

Writing in the Kathmandu Post, researcher Roshee Lamichhane says Nepal needs better road infrastructure to boost tourism: Although good road infrastructure generally improves the overall tourism experience worldwide, Nepal faces challenges due to inadequate road conditions, which prevent it from realizing its full potential as a country. a popular tourist destination.

Researcher Rakshith Shetty writes for South Asian Voices on the significance of recent tensions between India and the Maldives. The current situation puts at stake the diplomatic and political relations between India and the Maldives, which have been meticulously maintained for six decades, he wrote.

An editorial in the Daily Star denounces the poor state of Dhaka's canals. A major challenge in this regard is the lack of specific authorities for many canals and the prevalence of collusion between land grabbers, responsible officials and politicians who often enable encroachment, he claims. We must break this cycle.

