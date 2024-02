Donald Trump returns to North Charleston on Valentine's Day

NORTH CHARLESTON When Zreena Holt found out Donald Trump was holding a rally here on Valentine's Day, she said she turned to her husband and told him plainly, “I'll see you after.”

The 38-year-old had tried unsuccessfully to see the former president when he gathered a crowd here in February 2020.

Missing him again wasn't an option. And, she joked while waiting in line, she had no other plans.

“Trump is my Valentine today,” said Holt, who wore bubble gum pink pants and a matching top.

But it was the red “Make America Great Again” hat she put on her head that completed the look, an ensemble that was both a visual nod to a holiday dedicated to love and a statement public of her own political devotion to the man she wants. see the president-elect again.

The campaign rally at the North Charleston Convention Center, which was Trump's second event in the Palmetto State in four days, drew thousands of people. As they showed up, campaign volunteers handed out fliers accusing Trump's latest Republican rival, Nikki Haley, of “helping liberal Democrats invade” the upcoming Feb. 24 primary states. Republican.

And outside, a pro-Haley group was also fighting back.

The pro-Haley PAC Stand for America had a mobile billboard that highlighted Trump's past comments about the military, including comments he reportedly made during a 2017 Memorial Day event at the cemetery National in Arlington, where he said, “I don’t understand. Was it for them?”

Held about 33 miles north of Haley's home base of Kiawah Island, Trump's Lowcountry rally comes as the former president seeks to excite his supporter base 10 days before the South Carolina GOP primary. South.

A new Winthrop University poll of 1,717 voters released earlier today showed Haley losing heavily to Trump in her home state of South Carolina.

The poll, which has become South Carolina's most consistent public opinion survey, found that about 65 percent of likely voters support Trump's nomination, compared to 43 percent who support Haley.

Among self-identified Republicans, the numbers were even starker, with 72% supporting Trump and 24% supporting Haley.

The event itself was billed as a “Get Out the Vote” rally, where U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., gathered more than 2,000 people on their feet and led them in a chant of “four years of more “. “

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of Isle of Palms, who like Scott also supported Trump's re-election bid, received a softer reception. While the MP received polite applause, boos could also be heard as she took the stage.

“You are here tonight because there is one man who can change America, and that man is Donald J. Trump,” Mace said to applause.

Trump's was scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m.

