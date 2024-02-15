Turkish and Egyptian leaders unite to stop Israel's impending offensive in Rafah, Gaza.





CAIRO (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Edrogan and Egypt's leader joined forces Wednesday in Cairo, calling for a halt to Israel's imminent offensive on a southern Gaza city in its war against Hamas. Erdogan's visit comes as relations between Ankara and Cairo resume after years of tensions and frosty relationships. Turkey has long supported pan-Islamist group Muslim Brotherhoodwhich was banned as a terrorist organization in Egypt. The Turkish leader arrived in the Egyptian capital, his first visit to Cairo in more than a decade, after traveling to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, where he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan . Erdogan met with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi at Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo, according to Egyptian state media. Their talks focused on bilateral relations and regional challenges, particularly efforts to end the war in Gaza, el-Sissi later told a joint news conference. We agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire (in Gaza) and the need to achieve calm in the West Bank in order to restart Israeli-Palestinian peace talks with the ultimate goal of establishing an independent Palestinian state , el-Sissi said. Egypt and Turkey fell out after the Egyptian military toppled Islamist President Mohammed Morsi from the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013 amid massive protests over his divisive year of rule. In recent years, Ankara has dropped its criticism of el-Sissis' government as it attempts to repair frayed ties with Egypt and other Arab heavyweights. In November 2022, Erdogan and el-Sissi were photographed shaking hands at the World Cup in Qatar. The war in Gaza has reached a critical point, with prevent the Israeli offensive on the city of Rafahalong the Gaza Strip's border with Egypt, where some 1.4 million people, half the territory's population, are crammed into tent camps and overflowing apartments and shelters. Speaking at the press conference with El-Sissi, Erdogan urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid a ground offensive in Rafah and accused the Israeli government of carrying out massacres in Gaza. Efforts to depopulate Gaza are not acceptable, he said. Egypt fears a ground attack on Rafah could push hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians across the border and into Egypt's Sinai Peninsula. He threatened to suspend Decades-old peace treaty with Israel. Egypt, alongside Qatar and the United States, a key ally of Israel, is working to try to negotiate a ceasefire and the return of the remaining 130 hostages held by Hamas, about a quarter of whom are believed to have died. Negotiators held talks in Cairo on Tuesday, but there were no signs of progress. The war began with Hamas assault in Israel on October 7, during which militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped around 250. The overall Palestinian death toll in Gaza has now exceeded 28,000 people, according to the Ministry of Health in Gazaand a quarter of the inhabitants of the territory are starving. Before the region is exposed to more serious threats, we must stop the massacre in Gaza now, Erdogan said at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Tuesday. ___ Associated Press writer Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/egypt-turkey-erdogan-gaza-israel-hamas-0a225583051053183e246deba204eb26 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos