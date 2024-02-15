Special counsel urges Supreme Court to reject Trump's attempt to stay ruling rejecting 2020 election immunity claim





Washington — Special counsel Jack Smith on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to allow a lower court ruling rejecting former President Donald Trump's claim that he is immune from federal prosecution, paving the way for his trial to continue in the case involving the 2020 presidential election.

In a 40-page brief filed with the Supreme Court, the special prosecutor argued that “public interest in a speedy trial is at its peak when, as here, a former president is accused of conspiring to subvert the electoral process so that he can stay in power. desk.”

“The nation has a compelling interest in seeing the charges brought to court,” Smith wrote.

His filing follows Trump's request to the Supreme Court earlier this week to freeze a decision by the federal appeals court in Washington that rejected his request for broad immunity from prosecution for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit gave Trump until Feb. 12 to seek emergency relief from the Supreme Court, a deadline the former president met. His lawyers asked the justices to halt the trial proceedings — they have been on hiatus since December — to give Trump time to ask the full Washington Circuit to reconsider his immunity argument and then appeal to the Court supreme if necessary.

Trump's trial in Washington was originally scheduled to begin March 4, but U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the case, delayed its start until earlier this month.

In his filing, Smith said that if the Supreme Court believes Trump's immunity claim warrants review, it should take up the case on an expedited basis. The special counsel proposed a timeline that would allow the court to hear oral arguments in March and issue an opinion resolving the issue “as quickly as possible within that period, so that if the court rejects [Trump’s] immunity application, a speedy and fair trial can begin with a minimum of further delay. »

Submitted to the justices nearly a week ahead of schedule, Smith argued in court papers that Trump's claim that he is absolutely immune from criminal charges based on conduct falling within his official duties does not is not supported by the constitutional text and the principles of separation of powers. , history or logic.

“If this radical assertion were accepted, it would upend views of presidential accountability that have prevailed throughout history, while undermining democracy and the rule of law – particularly when, as here, a former president is accused of committing crimes to remain in office despite losing an election, thereby seeking to overturn the constitutional procedures for the transfer of power and disenfranchise millions of voters,” the special prosecutor wrote.

He said the crimes Trump allegedly committed, stemming from what prosecutors say were his efforts to overturn the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election, “strike at the heart of our democracy.”

“A president’s alleged criminal plan to overturn an election and thwart the peaceful transfer of power to his successor should be the last place to recognize a new form of absolute immunity from federal criminal law,” Smith wrote.

If the Supreme Court grants Trump's request to stay the lower court's ruling while he seeks further review, it will likely further delay his trial. Trump is currently the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, and he has claimed that requiring him to be tried at the height of the 2024 election season would infringe on his First Amendment rights and disrupt his ability to campaign against President Biden.

Trump first argued in October that his claim to presidential immunity justified dismissal of all four charges against him. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Chutkan rejected his attempt to dismiss the indictment in December, and Trump appealed the decision to the D.C. Circuit. Smith then asked the Supreme Court to bypass the appeals court and decide whether the former president was immune from criminal prosecution for official acts. The judges rejected the special prosecutor's request to intervene at that time.

In a landmark ruling earlier this month, the three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit upheld Chutkan's ruling denying Trump absolute immunity.

“For the purposes of this criminal case, former President Trump has become a Trump citizen, with all the defenses of any other criminal defendant,” the panel, consisting of judges Karen LeCraft Henderson, Michelle Childs and Florence Pan, wrote in a unanimous opinion. . “But any executive immunity that might have protected him while he was president no longer protects him from these prosecutions.”

Trump’s position, the justices warned, “would collapse our system of separate powers by placing the president beyond the reach of all three branches.” Presidential immunity from federal indictment would mean that, as far as the president is concerned, Congress could not legislate, the executive branch could “We cannot prosecute, and the judiciary cannot review. We “We cannot accept that the office of the presidency places its former occupants above the law forever.”

Trump Investigations

Melissa Quinn is a politics reporter for CBSNews.com. She has written for media outlets including the Washington Examiner, the Daily Signal, and the Alexandria Times. Melissa covers American politics, with an emphasis on the Supreme Court and federal courts.

