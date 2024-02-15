Special counsel urges Supreme Court to end Trump's delay in federal election lawsuit





Public interest in a speedy trial is at its peak when, as here, a former president is accused of conspiring to subvert the electoral process so he can remain in office, Smith and his team wrote. The Nation has a compelling interest in seeing the charges brought before the courts.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin March 4, but delays caused by Trump's immunity appeals prompted Chutkan to cancel that date.

The justices are expected to meet privately Friday to discuss pending cases. How they handle Trump's request could determine whether he can be tried on federal election-related charges in 2024, as he seeks a second term in the White House. Smith has repeatedly emphasized the public's interest in a speedy resolution of the case, but he has never formally articulated a scenario that he and the justices are surely aware of: If Trump regains the presidency, he is certain to unravel prosecution against him either by appointing a lawyer who would drop the charges or by attempting to pardon himself.

This concern is the unspoken reality underlying many of Trump’s criminal proceedings. Justice Department policies, however, prohibit prosecutors from timing their actions to influence an election.

This is not the first request from special advocates for judges to act quickly. In December, he urged the high court to consider Trump's immunity request even before an appeals court had resolved it. But the justices rejected the effort, allowing the case to wind its way to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled decidedly in Smith's favor.

In his Wednesday filing, Smith noted that the immunity dispute had already derailed the original March 4 trial date. If the Supreme Court acts quickly and rejects Trump's position, Smith continued, Chutkan could restart the process to ensure the public interest in seeing this case resolved as soon as possible.

There is a national interest in ensuring that the crimes alleged in this case are resolved quickly, he wrote.

The Supreme Court is also considering a separate question regarding Trump: whether states have the authority to remove him from the 2024 ballot after finding that he engaged in an insurrection on January 6, 2021.

