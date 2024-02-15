



11. Richard Tice and Isabel Oakeshott The Reform Party seriously scares the Conservatives. And that means that Richard Tice, its leader, occupies a special place. He doesn't have the same political clout as his party's founder, Nigel Farage, but the regular GB News is becoming increasingly interesting to SW1 as polling on reforms improves. Oakeshott, a former political editor of the Sunday Times, also has an uncanny ability to determine the political weather. Since last Valentine's Day, its controversial exclusive lock filesin which she leaked a series of 100,000 WhatsApp messages from former Health Secretary Matt Hancock to the Telegraph after helping Hancock write his memoirs, dominated the news agenda for weeks. 12. Wes Streeting and Joe Dancey Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting, a close ally of Starmer, and one of the party's biggest media players, could find his other half sitting with him on the green benches if all goes well for Labor during of the next general elections. His communications and public affairs advisor partner, Joe Dancey, occupies the new seat of Stockton West, which according to the recent YouGov constituency-by-constituency survey is also set to turn red. 13. Eleanor Shawcross and Simon Wolfson These two don't often make headlines, but they remain big players behind the scenes in conservative circles. Shawcross, a former special adviser in the David Cameron era, is one of Rishi Sunak's highest paid helpers and was responsible for implementing and implementing the Prime Minister's policies, particularly the productivity and health of the public sector. Her Conservative husband, Simon Wolfson, boss of retail giant Next, has long been a heavy hitter in Tory circles and was a major donor to Cameron. Shawcross also happens to be the daughter of William Shawcross, the writer and television presenter who is currently Commissioner for Public Appointments, a Westminster watchdog that often faces political heat. 14. David Frost and Harriet Mathews Frost, a former Brexit negotiator, continues to be an important figure on the conservative right. Her association with a strategically timed You Gov survey predicting the elimination of the Tories in the next election put it back in the headlines and firmly in the 10th rank of bad books. Currently a Conservative peer, Frost aspires to join the action in the House of Commons and confirmed last year that he was seeking a parliamentary seat to fight for. He hasn't found one yet. His wife, Harriet Mathews, is a major figure in foreign affairs. She is today Director General for Africa and the Americas at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 15. Declan Lyons and Sophia True Is this true love? These two are veterans of the special advisor power couple. Lyons, who served under Boris Johnson, remains integral to the Downing Street operation as a senior advisor to Politburo No. 10. His wife Sophia True, daughter of his conservative counterpart Nicholas True, now works for Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho as a policy and communications advisor. 16. Josh Grimstone and Finley Morris Here's another SpAd pairing. Grimstone has been a loyal aide to Cabinet heavyweight Michael Gove for six years, a politician never far from the action. Morris is newer to Whitehall. He joined the Energy Sec Coutinhos SpAd team as a policy advisor in November, but he has been interested in conservative politics for some time and was previously director of conservative networking group Conservatives in Communications.

