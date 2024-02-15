Trump supports Michael Whatley to lead the RNC, while some Republicans are skeptical





WASHINGTON (AP) In pushing Michael Whatley as the next head of the Republican National Committee, Donald Trump focused on the North Carolina GOP chairman's dedication to election integrity, baselessly suggesting he would ensure that the 2024 race cannot be stolen.

Some of Trump's most ardent supporters in Whatley's home state would no doubt appreciate a word.

Whatley was accused by some Republicans of essentially manufacturing his victory as state party chairman last year following a chaotic vote, which resulted in a legal challenge that provided evidence that some ballots had not been cast correctly. Although Whatley and his allies have acknowledged that technical problems made voting with the party's mobile app difficult, they vehemently deny that the irregularities changed the outcome of the vote and note that the lawsuit was dismissed.

But for some conservatives, motivated by years of Trump calling for vigilance against voter fraud, the episode raised suspicions that the party's contest had been stolen by a Washington Beltway member whose work for the administration of George W. Bush and as a lobbyist.

I can only conclude with two possibilities. First, he felt he had to cheat to win. Second, he is completely incompetent. Both are disqualifying, said Whatleys challenger John Kane Jr., who described himself as unquestionably the true MAGA candidate in the contest.

The controversy surrounding Whatley's election to the Republican Party's top political office in North Carolina is one of several emerging signals suggesting challenges ahead. Trump aims to take control of the RNC by putting Whatley through an orchestrated ouster of the organization's current chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel. But in doing so, he elevates someone with a relatively limited national profile and a gilded resume that includes ties to establishment figures widely vilified by the hard-line activists who most openly support Trump.

Whatley, 55, declined through a spokesperson to comment for this story. The Trump campaign did not respond to any messages.

If Whatley ultimately becomes RNC chairman, he would be tasked with leading efforts to defeat President Joe Biden at a time when the party is struggling to raise money and navigate a restive far-right flank. To his detractors, Whatley represents more of the same at a time when they are seeking more radical change.

A complete overhaul

We need a complete overhaul of the RNC. Choosing or anointing someone who is the male version of Ronna is the exact opposite of what the RNC needs right now, said Sigal Chattah, an RNC committee member for Nevada who is closely aligned with the Turning group. Point, who argued for McDaniels' ouster. .

Whatley's allies describe him as a tough man and strategic thinker with decades of Republican political experience, stretching from the mountains of western North Carolina to the halls of Congress and the executive branch.

A formative political experience occurred while Whatley was still a sophomore at Watauga High School. He volunteered for the 1984 reelection campaign of Jesse Helms, a hardline conservative senator whose crusades against civil rights, art and homosexuality foreshadowed that the Republican Party would embrace grievance politics under Trump.

Yet for much of his professional life, Whatley's political sensibilities seemed to align much more closely with those of the party and business establishment.

He spent much of his 20s as a student earning four degrees, including a law degree, as well as a master's degree in theology, at Notre Dame. He later clerked for a federal judge in North Carolina before leaving for Washington while Bush campaigned for the presidency.

An early assignment sent him to Broward County, Florida, where he worked with a team of lawyers on behalf of Bush to challenge the outcome of the 2000 presidential election.

It was really the first time Republicans got down in the trenches and fought, Whatley recalled during a 2021 appearance on a panel on election integrity at the Conservative Political Action Conference. We knew if we weren't there, they were going to steal it.

After the Supreme Court ruled in Bush's favor, Whatley landed a job at the Department of Energy, followed by a two-year stint with Sen. Elizabeth Dole, the North Carolina Republican.

Oil and gas lobbying

But lobbying for oil and gas giants quickly became his vocation.

He started his own company, the Patriot Group, in 2005. But it wasn't until he teamed up with two other oil and gas lobbyists in 2009 that his fortune quickly grew. Their company, HBW Resources (the W stands for Whatley), has become a force in controlling political will.

HBW became a major proponent of the Keystone XL pipeline. Whatley was also the architect of a federal and state campaign that played a central role in stopping a bipartisan push to enact cleaner standards for oil used in the United States.

The regulations would have significantly reduced imports of crude extracted from the tar sands of Alberta, Canada, a labor-intensive process that requires so much energy that fuels derived from the region are considered among the dirtiest in the world.

But the legislative campaign collapsed after the campaign ramped up pressure in Congress as well as in member states.

To advance their goals, the Whatleys company also created the Consumer Energy Alliance, a nonprofit organization that bills itself as nonpartisan. In reality, the group was backed by some of the world's largest oil companies, including Chevron, ExxonMobil and British Petroleum, as well as large industrial energy users. The group has been accused of using deceptive tactics to gain support for its efforts, including allegations that it gathered petition signatures under misleading pretenses for grassroots initiatives in Ohio, Wisconsin and Carolina from South.

After a major corruption scandal within the North Carolina Republican Party, which saw the party's former chairman convicted in a bribery scandal, Whatley ran to replace him and resigned from the nonprofit organization non-profit after his victory. He left the firm he helped found in 2022.

Army of poll observers

His attention quickly turned to election integrity. As Trump railed against fraud ahead of the 2020 election, Whatley said he recruited hundreds of lawyers, along with an army of poll watchers, to fan out across the state. After Trump won the state, he took credit for the effort, saying it stopped Democrats from cheating.

They knew if that happened, we were going to cry bloody murder, Whatley said in 2021. Because we put so much pressure on the system more than a year in advance, the election was pretty clear.

But for Democrats, many of the North Carolina Republican Party's tactics amount to voter intimidation or suppression, which they say is ironic in light of Whatley's disputed election last year , as state party chairman.

The next Republican Party president will run on the basis of election integrity. His own election was called into question. And many people in North Carolina don't think he was elected fairly, said Anderson Clayton, chairwoman of the North Carolina Democratic Party.

As Whatley seeks to take the reins of the RNC, which will require approval from the organization's 168 voting members, much of his success will depend on whether he can raise enough money to turn around the dismal finances of the organization. The RNC has been significantly left behind in recent months by the Democratic National Committee, reporting cash reserves of just $8 million at the end of last year while carrying $1 million in debt.

Art Pope, a North Carolina businessman and major conservative donor, said Whatley is well equipped to lead the organization. But he wasn't sure the underlying dynamic would change.

When the Republican National Committee was helping pay Donald Trump's legal fees, many people didn't want to donate for that reason, Pope said. Anyone who has been or will be chairman of the Republican National Committee will face this challenge.

