Turkey's Erdogan makes first visit to Egypt in a decade, with Gaza in mind





By REUTERS Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday made his first visit to Egypt since 2012 to meet President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, taking a big step toward rebuilding relations between the regional powers. Erdogan said the discussions would focus on the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip. The leaders, whose relations deteriorated following Egypt's 2013 military coup and its fallout on the Muslim Brotherhood, planned to hold a joint news conference later. This visit crowns diplomatic efforts made in recent years to thaw the frosty relations between the two countries. They appointed each other ambassadors last year and this month Turkey announced it would provide Egypt with armed drones. Read:Iran calls on Islamic, Arab countries to unite against Israel Relations between Ankara and Cairo broke down in 2013 after Sissi, then head of Egypt's army, led the ouster of Mohamed Morsi, a Muslim Brotherhood ally, who became Egypt's first president. democratically elected the previous year. Sissi greeted Erdogan as he stepped off his plane in Cairo with his wife and they chatted while walking along a red carpet amid fanfare, live television footage showed. Advertisement According to a draft program, Sissi and Erdogan were to have bilateral talks before a meeting between the two delegations, with an official dinner planned. Erdogan has sought to ease tensions with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Israel since 2021 – although since October he has publicly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel's devastating war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza. Egypt, Israel, Qatar and the United States held inconclusive talks on Tuesday aimed at reaching a truce deal in Gaza. Cairo has made clear that it will not allow the exodus of refugees from Gaza beyond its border into the destroyed Palestinian territory. Read:Egypt blocks massive influx of refugees into Gaza Morsi died in prison in Egypt in 2019. Other senior Muslim Brotherhood officials are imprisoned in Egypt or have fled abroad, including to Turkey. The Brotherhood remains banned in Egypt.

