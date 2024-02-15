Donald Trump stands by his remarks that he would not defend NATO members after backlash





NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (AP) Former President Donald Trump said again Wednesday that if he returned to the White House, he would not defend NATO members who fail to meet their spending targets. defense, days after setting off alarm bells in Europe by suggesting he would tell Russia. to attack NATO allies he considered delinquents.

Speaking at a campaign rally in South Carolina, he told the story of his alleged conversation with the leader of a NATO member country that had failed to meet its obligations. This time, however, he left out the line that sparked the most outrage, encouraging Russia to do whatever it wants.

Look, if they don't pay, they won't protect. ALL RIGHT? he said Wednesday.

Trump came closer than usual to his prepared remarks after a freewheeling event days earlier in which he also drew backlash for mocking Republican rival Nikki Haley's husband for his absence of the electoral campaign. He also revised his comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he has often called tough and previously suggested treating him like the apple of his eye.

Instead, Trump cited an interview Putin gave Wednesday on Russian state television in which he said he would prefer Biden as president.

Putin is not a fan of mine, Trump said.

Haley, Trump's former ambassador to the United Nations and his last major rival in the GOP presidential race, has for days condemned Trump's remarks about her husband Michael Haley, who is deployed to Africa with the National Guard.

On Wednesday, Trump insulted Nikki Haley and highlighted his large polling lead over her, but he focused more of his attention on President Joe Biden, whom he is expected to face in the 2024 general election.

Biden also criticized Trump for his remarks on NATO, calling them dangerous, un-American and shocking. Biden also pushed for a foreign aid package to help Ukraine fight the Russian invasion.

Trump opposed the aid and said Wednesday that the United States should provide a loan to Ukraine instead.

Why should you just leave it to them? he said.

A spokesperson for Biden's re-election campaign said Wednesday that Donald Trump just gave Vladimir Putin the best Valentine's Day gift possible: his small promise to give Putin the green light to mow down our allies in Europe if he is elected president.

Trump also tried to explain away his January remarks in which he repeatedly confused Haley with former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, sparking questions about her mental health. Biden, 81, and Trump, 77, both face many questions among voters about their age and readiness for a second term.

I'm not a Nikki fan and I'm not a Pelosi fan and when I intentionally interjected names, they said, “He didn't know Pelosi from Nikki, from Tricky Nikki,” he said. said. No no, I think they both stink. They have something in common.

Although Haley has had more campaign appearances than Trump lately, she did not appear at any events on Wednesday. Don Bolduc, a Haley surrogate, failed New Hampshire Senate candidate and retired brigadier general, held a news conference earlier Wednesday aimed at responding to Trump's criticism of Michael Haley.

SFA Inc., the super PAC supporting Haley's campaign, aired its latest ad on a mobile billboard in the Trump rally area Wednesday night, a spot calling Trump sick or ignorant for criticizing the 'army.

Trump's negativity toward Haley intensified as the season's voting began and the campaign moved to his home state.

Last month in New Hampshire, Trump essentially ruled out Haley as a potential vice presidential candidate, saying she was not a presidential candidate.

He said Wednesday night that his criticism of her meant she would never run for vice president, a comment that was met with loud cheers from the audience.

But Trump was quick to praise South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who dropped out of the presidential race in November. Scott has been seen as a potential running mate for Trump, whom he has supported and campaigned for, including Wednesday night.

You are a much better candidate for me than you were for yourself, Trump told Scott.

While serving as governor of South Carolina, Haley nominated Scott to the U.S. Senate in 2012. Her son, Nalin, introduced Haley at her events and repeatedly referred to Scott as Senator Judas, a reference to history biblical account of the disciple who betrayed Jesus Christ.

