The View's Sunny Hostin calls Donald Trump the 'antichrist'

View star Sunny Hostin has a special Valentine's Day message for Donald Trump: Not today, Satan.

During a Hot Topics discussion about Democratic Rep.-elect Tom Suozzi's victory over Republican candidate Mazi Pilip for George Santos' vacant seat, the show's legal expert slammed Trump supporters amid the presidential race in progress.

After conservative co-host and former Trump associate Alyssa Farah Griffin cited Pilip's defeat as indicative of the disarray within the Republican Party when it comes to losing “winnable races because of their [loyalty] to Trump,” Hostin acknowledged that “it makes no sense” and that Trump’s base “feels sort of bigoted” for sticking with him.

Donald Trump; “Sunny Hostin on 'The View'”.

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images; ABC

“God forbid, if the Antichrist is re-elected. I mean the first one, indicted twice, how many counts? 91 counts, and civilly liable for sexual assault, if he is nominated to the White House, I think there's a real chance that the Democrats will have the House and the Senate if they run these kinds of races,” Hostin said, before praising the race Suozzi ran against Pilip.

“That will at least put a damper on the Antichrist, right? I also think if you think about it now, they only have about a one vote margin…maybe now “Maybe we can get this immigration bill passed and maybe we can get some work done in the last few months of this part of the Biden administration,” she added. . “I think it was a really big win, and it was a road map for other Democrats. Do this, that's the playbook.”

The ladies of The View have long spoken out against Trump, with moderator Whoopi Goldberg refusing to even say his name on air, often calling him “You-know-who,” while Griffin has repeatedly used his public platform to warn the Americans. of the dangers of electing Trump for a second term.

In 2022, Hostin landed in a sticky situation for comparing white women voting Republican to “cockroaches voting Raid.”

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

