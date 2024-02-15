Nikki Haley defends her role in Trump's unbalanced administration





Nikki Haley is launching into what she considers the safest line of attack against Donald Trump's questions about his mental health and temperament in a year when the outgoing Democratic president is facing the same concerns.

The former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador sat down with NBC's Craig Melvin for an interview with the Today show on Tuesday as she prepares for a showdown with Mr. Trump in her home state. origin, in a little over a week. The South Carolina primary election could be a shot in the arm for her campaign as she continues to closely trail the frontrunner or it could spell the end of her presidential bid. It could also be neither of those things, as she heads into Super Tuesday in March.

Ms Haley made some of her harshest criticisms of Mr Trump's mental state during the interview.

The problem now is that he is not the same person he was in 2016. He is unbalanced; he's more diminished than he was, just like Joe Biden is more diminished than he was, Ms. Haley told NBC.

We need to see this for what it is, she continued. It's a fact: he now says things that make no sense.

She compared Mr. Trump's current mood and temperament to what she experienced during his administration, when the former U.N. diplomat said Mr. Trump was reactive when his deputy conveyed his concerns to her. concerns. She cited two of those concerns directly: his response to a white nationalist riot in Charlottesville, Virginia, as well as his pattern of rhetoric about women.

If something went wrong… I had a conversation with him about Charlottesville, I had a conversation about something he would say about women, I had a conversation with him about several things, Ms. Haley said.

Ms. Haley has made her opponents age a problem in the same way that Trump-aligned Republicans have sought to sow doubt about Mr. Biden's focus and mental clarity. Some of the ex-president's most rabid supporters went even further and openly suggested that the outgoing president was suffering from dementia.

Concerns about Mr. Biden's memory were heightened by the release last week of a report by Justice Department special counsel Robert Hur regarding the investigation into the president's handling of classified documents. During interviews, Mr. Hur described the president as severely forgetful and unable to remember details of major events in his life, including the death of his son Beau. Mr Biden later angrily refuted these criticisms at a press conference.

“You have Joe Biden, who the special prosecutor said was diminished, and he is not the Joe Biden he was two years ago,” Ms. Haley told NBC on Tuesday. “You have a Donald Trump who is unhinged, and he is more unhinged than he has ever been.

[W]Why are we content with this when the country is in disarray and the world is on fire? » she asked. We don't want these two old men to run away. without drama, without vendettas. »

The “no vendettas” line was a clear reference to Mr. Trump’s frequent wishes for revenge against his political enemies; he told supporters he would order the Justice Department to prosecute Joe Biden's family if he was elected to a second term, and a group of conservative organizations would work on plans to seriously diminish independence of the Ministry of Justice to enable it to do so. SO.

Ms. Haley continues to trail Mr. Trump in every available poll, both in South Carolina and nationwide. Her campaign has begun looking ahead to state primary elections in March, although she is hoping for a shock performance in her home state, similar to the stronger-than-expected showing she had in New Hampshire.

