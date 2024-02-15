Vladimir Putin says he prefers more predictable Joe Biden to Donald Trump





Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called his US counterpart Joe Biden more predictable than Donald Trump, but said the Kremlin was ready to work with whoever wins the November election.

Asked by a reporter whether Russia would like to see him win in the likely contest between the Democratic incumbent and Republican front-runner Trump, Putin replied: Biden, he's more experienced. He is predictably an old school politician.

Putin brushed off questions about Biden's age and health, with the president set to turn 82 just weeks after the election.

“When I met Mr. Biden three years ago, it’s true, there was already talk about his inabilities, but I didn’t see anything like that,” Putin said, obviously referring to a summit in Geneva .

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 2021. Photo: TNS

US polls show voters are strongly concerned about Biden's age.

The age issue was compounded by two recent episodes, when Biden confused European leaders with their deceased predecessors.

The White House was forced to vehemently defend the president's competence last week after a special counsel report described him as an elderly man with a poor memory.

Biden himself responded angrily to the accusation, but then compounded the problem by conflating the Egyptian and Mexican presidents.

Trump, 77, also recently mixed up people's names, confusing his latest rival for the Republican presidential nomination, Nikki Haley, with former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Putin nevertheless expressed his strong opposition to Washington's foreign policy under Biden.

What we need to look at is the political position, and that of the current administration is extremely harmful and wrong, Putin said.

The Biden administration has led a Western response to aid Ukraine in the two-year-old conflict with Russia.

The stated preference for Biden comes despite his harsh criticism of Putin and after Trump repeatedly expressed admiration for the Kremlin leader.

The Republican also faced heavy criticism after recently suggesting he would encourage Russia to attack any NATO country he believed had not paid enough money to support the alliance.

