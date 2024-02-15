Anas Sarwar insists Keir Starmer can inspire Scots to elect Labor government

Anas Sarwar Keir Starmer

Scottish Labor leader Anas Sarwar said he believed Sir Keir Starmer was capable of inspiring voters north of the border to elect a Labor government at Westminster.

The Scottish Labor Party will hold its annual conference this weekend in Glasgow, attended by the leader of the opposition.

Although his party is likely to come to power in the general electionMr Starmer's appeal to Scottish voters remains an open question.

The most recent YouGov poll (January 29) puts his disapproval rating at 48% north of the border, compared to 35% approval, while an Ipsos Mori poll from November puts those figures at 52% and 32 % respectively.

Mr Starmer endured a difficult week after Labor was forced to suspend two parliamentary candidates over their comments on the war in Gaza, shortly after abandoning his pledge to invest 28 billion a year in the green sector. economy if he is elected Prime Minister.

This abandoned environmental commitment, as well as its stance on the situation between Israel and Gaza, is seen as a potential weakness for the party heading into the election campaign, particularly among young voters and the Muslim community. A UK-wide poll on Wednesday puts their lead over the Conservatives at its lowest level in seven months.

Asked if he thought Mr Starmer was an inspiring figure at the gates of ScotlandMr. Sarwar replied: “Yes.

“I will proudly campaign for Keir Starmer to be Prime Minister.

I think the work he has done over the last four years is incredible, to take us from our worst result in living memory to now putting us in a position where we can win the general election, work that people thought it was a 10 year job that he did. in four years.

He deserves huge credit for that, but not a single vote was cast in the general election, so we have our feet on the ground, we have a lot of work to do and we are not taking anything for granted.

“What I would say is that we have had David Cameron, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Liz Truss and now Rishi Sunak, all of whom have been a disaster for our country.

We have a choice in Scotland. Our choice is either we have five more years of Jacob Rees-Mogg, Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Lee Anderson, Suella Braverman, Priti Patel, or we get rid of this shower and elect a Labor government to show seriousness and become adults. back in the room to make decisions in the interests of workers.

Unlike the SNP, we will not say that Scotland does not matter. I believe that every Scot matters, Scotland matters and every Scottish family matters, and if you elect a Labor Government, then the Scottish people will matter in a British Government. »

Mr Sarwar was speaking during a visit to the TV SD National Engineering Laboratory in East Kilbride, as he unveiled his party's plan for economic growth in Scotland.

He said Scottish Labor would unlock Scotland's true economic potential using existing Holyrood powers, focusing on Brand Scotland's green economy, technological innovation, tourism and hospitality, industries creative and Food and drink.

Mr Sarwar said: “We had 17 years of financial mismanagement, we failed to come up with an economic plan and we had the worst budget in the history of devolution where we asked workers to pay more and receive less.

What we want to do is put economic policy and economic growth at the forefront of our concerns. policy.

I am very clear that it is good to use the fruits of this economic growth to firstly reform our public services, in particular our health and social protection system, where 800,000 or more of our fellow citizens Scottish people are on the NHS waiting list, and subsequently use the fruits of this growth to reduce the tax burden on workers.

Unlike (Prime Minister) Humza Yousaf, I don't think that if you earn 28,500 euros in this country you have the broadest shoulders, and in the middle of a cost of living crisis where your mortgage has gone up by 2,000 euros, your energy bill has increased. has almost doubled and food prices have increased by more than 20%, so you can afford to pay more taxes.

“I accept that there are people under 28,500 who pay a few pounds less tax (than in England), but there are people who earn more who pay a lot more.

If you are trying to make ends meet and also have the not unrealistic hope of being able to take your family on vacation once a year, you should also have a government that is on your side.

I will not be an anti-aspiration Labor Party like we are with the current government.

“I don't want to be an anti-growth, anti-business party, I want us to be the party of aspirations and I want workers to feel that they have a government that is on their side, not a government that attacks them .”

Asked whether Mr Starmer's reduction in commitments to green projects would affect Scottish parties such as GB Energy, a state-owned energy company based in Scotland, and a green jobs fund, Mr Sarwar said : “The details of this were much less than the figure. this was exposed at this conference two years ago.

So these policies are absolutely valid. And we will invest here in our port infrastructure and in our jobs in the supply chain.

We will invest in onshore wind, offshore wind, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage.