Donald Trump uses Melania Trump's Valentine's Day post to raise money





Former President Donald Trump sent a Valentine's Day message to his wife, Melania Trump, on Wednesday in the form of a fundraising email focused on his indictments and trials.

Trump, the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential nomination, faces four criminal indictments totaling 91 counts, all of which he maintains his innocence while calling them part of a political witch hunt.

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign sent an email with the subject line “I love you, Melania!” The email read: “THIS IS A VALENTINE'S DAY LETTER FROM DONALD J. TRUMP: Dear Melania, I LOVE YOU! Even after every accusation, arrest and witch hunt, you never left me. You have always supported me through everything. . I would not be the man I am today without your guidance, your kindness and your warmth. You will always mean everything to me, Melania! From your husband with love, Donald J. Trump. Please leave some kind words for the first Mrs., this Valentine's Day!”

Former President Donald Trump stands with his wife Melania as they leave the funeral of Amalija Knavs, the former first lady's mother, outside Bethesda-by-the-Sea Church in Palm Beach, Florida, January 18. Former President Donald Trump stands with his wife Melania as they leave the funeral of Amalija Knavs, the former first lady's mother, outside Bethesda-by-the-Sea Church in Palm Beach, Florida, January 18. This Valentine's Day, Trump sent a heartfelt message to Melania in the form of a fundraising email focused on his indictments and trials. More from GIORGIO VIERA / AFP/Getty Images

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign via email for comment.

The email also contains three “SEND YOUR LOVE” buttons, which take supporters to a donation page that repeats the Valentine's Day message and says: “If you love Melania, I humbly ask that you leave her some kind words below! »

A box with the caption “PLEASE LEAVE SOME KIND WORDS FOR THE FIRST LADY ON VALENTINE’S DAY – SEND HER YOUR LOVE!” » appears with a list of suggested donations.

One of Trump's cases is a Georgia racketeering case in which he and 18 co-defendants were charged last year with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in that state. Another case is his election interference case in Washington, DC. Special Counsel Jack Smith led the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation, accusing Trump of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election that led to the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

Trump faces dozens of criminal charges from the DOJ, which accused him of illegally possessing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after leaving the White House in 2021 and d having repeatedly obstructed the government's efforts to recover them.

Since the email was sent, some have taken to X, formerly Twitter, to note that Trump used Melania and her Valentine's Day message to send a fundraising email.

Kyle Cheney, senior legal affairs reporter for Politico, questioned whether Trump actually wrote the email, telling X: “I don't know if Donald Trump actually wrote this heartfelt fundraising Valentine to Melania for supporting her indictments, but signing it. “Donald J. Trump” at least makes that plausible.”

The Daily Mail's American political reporter Emily Goodin wrote on X: “Donald Trump sends his Valentine's Day message to Melania in the form of a fundraising email.”

The Valentine's Day message came after Trump gave an update on his wife's possible involvement in his 2024 presidential campaign, saying, “She also wants to make America great again.”

“She's going to play, and she always has played, an important role,” Trump said during an interview with Fox News' Brian Kilmeade. “She was someone you could count on. She's very intelligent, a very compassionate person… she also wants to make America great again.”

