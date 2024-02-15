Conclusion: Turkish President's one-day visit to Cairo ends, putting bilateral relations back on track

CAIRO – February 14, 2024: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi bid farewell to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday at Cairo International Airport, at the end of his one-day visit to Egypt which took took place after almost a decade, to strengthen relations between the two countries. the two countries and open a “new chapter” which aims to enrich their bilateral relations and put them on the right track.

Official reception ceremony

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Cairo on Wednesday for in-depth talks with his Egyptian counterpart, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The visit is historic as it is Erdogan's first official visit to the country since 2012, as the two countries strive to improve relations after a decade of tensions.

Sissi and Egyptian First Lady Entissar Amer received Erdogan and Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoan at Cairo International Airport.

An official reception ceremony was then held at the Al-Ittihadiya presidential palace upon Erdogan's arrival for talks with Sissi.

press conference

During a press conference at Al-Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo on Wednesday, Sisi stressed that Egypt and Turkey are “opening a new chapter together” to enrich their bilateral relations and put them on the right track.

“I affirm our pride and appreciation for the historic relationship with Turkey and for the cultural and civilizational heritage we share,” Sissi said.

The Egyptian president said he received an invitation from President Erdogan to visit Turkey next April to continue efforts to improve the two countries' relations in various fields.

Sisi expressed pride in the level of cooperation between Egypt and Turkey for rapid access to the largest possible amount of humanitarian aid to the population of Gaza in the context of Israeli restrictions.

Sisi claimed that these restrictions imposed by Israeli authorities on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza are causing aid trucks to enter at a slow pace, out of proportion to the needs of the Strip.

Furthermore, Sisi said he agreed with Erdogan on the need to implement an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and achieve calm in the West Bank in order to resume the peace process as quickly as possible.

He affirmed that the resumption of the peace process should lead to the declaration of a sovereign Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant international resolutions.

For his part, Erdogan thanked the Egyptian Red Crescent for its role in delivering aid to the Gaza Strip.

Erdogan highlighted Turkey's opposition to the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and its rejection of the extension of the massacres in Rafah to Palestine.

During the press conference, Sisi said he agreed with Erdogan on the need to strengthen consultations between Egypt and Turkey on the Libyan file in order to contribute to the holding of presidential and legislative elections and to unify the Libyan military institution.

“We hope that our success in achieving political and security stability in Libya will represent a model to follow,” Sissi said.

He added that countries in the region are better able to understand the complexities of the Libyan issue and ways to resolve existing disputes.

The Turkish president, for his part, said he discussed with Sissi the crises in Libya, Somalia and Sudan as well as global affairs of common interest.

Regarding economic relations, Sisi said Egypt and Turkey jointly seek to increase trade by up to $15 billion in the coming years, boost joint investments and open new areas of cooperation.

“Egypt is currently Turkey's largest trading partner in Africa, and Turkey is one of the most important destinations for Egyptian exports,” the Egyptian president stressed.

Trade between Egypt and Turkey reached around $5.875 billion in 2023, according to data from the Egyptian Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Sisi welcomed the current calm in the Eastern Mediterranean region, saying he hopes to build on this calm to resolve existing disputes between countries bordering the region.

“This will allow all of us to cooperate and make the most of the natural resources available there,” Sissi said.

Sisi said he and Erdogan also highlighted their common interest in cooperating in Africa, supporting the continent's development efforts and achieving stability and prosperity.

Visit by the First Lady and her Turkish counterpart

Egypt's first lady, Intisar El-Sisi, welcomed her Turkish counterpart Emine Erdoan, who is accompanying Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on his current visit to Egypt.

On her social media accounts, the first lady wrote: “I welcome the dear Egyptian guest, Emine Erdoan, wife of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. I had the honor of meeting her in Egypt. Our meeting and conversation were rich in discussions on community protection issues and initiatives related to Egyptian aid and efforts in this regard. We made a visit during which we inspected the operations room of “Haya Karima” and the Egyptian Red Crescent to assess the progress of the work.

A valuable visit by the Turkish First Lady to Egypt. I look forward to strengthening means of cooperation between our countries in various fields.

Egyptian First Lady Entissar El Sisi, accompanied by the wife of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, visited the headquarters of the Egyptian Red Crescent on Wednesday.

The couple checked the central operations room of Decent Life Initiative

They also inspected Palestine Support Centers that provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

They listened to an explanation of the role played by the Egyptian Red Crescent in supporting the residents of Gaza since the start of the Israeli aggression.

Around 210,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid have since been delivered to Gaza, whether by air, sea or land.

The first ladies also visited an operating room inaugurated in 2019 as part of the presidential “Decent Life” initiative. Minister of Social Solidarity Nevine Qabbaj gave a detailed explanation about the room, which is equipped with advanced wired and wireless devices and is permanently connected to rescue teams throughout Egypt.

A documentary was then broadcast showing the operations carried out by the “Decent Life” foundation and the Egyptian Red Crescent to provide humanitarian aid to Gazans.

Live footage from the Decent Life Foundation's operations room at Rafah Crossing showed humanitarian convoys lining up there minute by minute. Over the past 24 hours, 600 trucks full of relief supplies have arrived at the border crossing with Gaza.

Visit to the Al-Imam Al-Shafii Mosque

At the end of the visit, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the Al Imam Al-Shafii Mosque in Cairo.

Turkish President Erdogan expressed his joy at visiting historical and Islamic monuments in Cairo, emphasizing his great pride in the ancient civilization of the Egyptian people.

President Sissi then bid farewell to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Cairo International Airport.