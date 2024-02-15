Imran Khan's rivals name Shehbaz Sharif to head new Pakistan government The Irish Times





Pakistan's dynastic political parties are set to form the country's next government after reaching a coalition deal to govern despite the resounding success of Imran Khan loyalists in last week's elections.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan People's Party of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of assassinated leader Benazir Bhutto, announced plans late Tuesday to form a ruling coalition, with a group of other parties.

The PML-N nominated Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif's brother and himself a former prime minister, to lead the proposed coalition government.

We will lead Pakistan out of these difficult times, said Asif Ali Zardari, a senior PPP leader who was to take on the ceremonial role of chairman in the alliance. He called on Mr Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to work with them to ensure Pakistan's success.

The same coalition governed briefly in 2022 and 2023 with Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister after Mr Khan was ousted by a parliamentary vote of no confidence, as Pakistan struggled with an economic crisis.

Mr Khan, who was ineligible for election after being jailed last year, said the proposed alliance had no mandate to govern and rejected invitations to join it, his sister said after visited him on Tuesday in prison near Islamabad.

He said: “There is no moral reason for them to form a government after stealing other people's seats,” Aleema Khan said, referring to allegations of electoral fraud.

Thursday's election results stunned Pakistan after many analysts dismissed PTI's chances, with the party formally barred from the race and thousands of party members and supporters detained in a military crackdown.

Independent candidates predominantly supporting the PTI won 101 of the 265 seats. The party claims it would have gotten about 80 more without vote rigging, and has challenged the results in court.

What he demanded was: The party must get its seats back, Aleema Khan said of her brother. He says: Go to court, go to the Electoral Commission. Collect your money order.

No party secured a clear majority in the vote, with the PML-N winning 75 seats and the PPP 54. Mr Zardari criticized the PTI's refusal to negotiate with its rivals, accusing it of exacerbating instability of Pakistan.

People voted for you to solve their problems, Pakistans Dawn newspaper quoted the PPP leader as saying. A political force must listen to others… When they do not do so, it harms the country.

Pakistani authorities have defended the conduct of the vote and denied allegations of wrongdoing, although the US and EU have called for investigations into alleged irregularities.

Ayaz Amir, a PTI supporter who ran unsuccessfully in one of the contested constituencies, said the coalition would struggle to survive under pressure from Khan loyalists.

It will be an incompetent and chaotic government, Mr. Amir said. After the elections, the PTI will be in Parliament and will constitute a strong opposition. This will be the elephant in the room. Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2024

