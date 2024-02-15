Prabowo Subianto takes office in the shadow of outgoing President Jokowi





Prabowo Subianto (left) and vice-presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right), son of outgoing Indonesian President Joko Widodo and current mayor of Surakarta, cheered by supporters as they left Subianto's residence on Wednesday February 14th. YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP Unsurprisingly, Indonesians chose Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, 72, as their new president. By exceeding the 50% threshold according to the latest results, he obtained 58% of the votes. The former general won a clear and decisive victory in the first round. Some 204 million Indonesians voted. His closest rival, Anies Baswedan, received around 25%. On Wednesday, February 14, the small polling station on Jaksa Street in Central Jakarta was the scene of an almost archaic voting process: three voting booths and four ballot boxes including the presidential, parliamentary, senatorial and local elections were arranged under a canopy. a muddy wasteland where ducks quacked. A loud “Allahu akbar” from the nearby mosque filled the air. Purbanto, a technician in his fifties, was quick to tell us that he had voted for number two, Prabowo and Gibran Rakabuning Raka, son of the current head of state. For what? “I love it.” Furthermore, “he is aligned with Jokowi”, nickname of the outgoing president, Joko Widodo. At the start, this alliance was not obvious. In the 2014 and 2019 elections, Prabowo was Widodo's only opponent. A bad loser, Prabowo claimed to have “cheated massively” against Widodo and pushed his supporters into the streets. Prabowo, emerging from the New Order era under the Suharto dictatorship (1965-1998), where he had carried out some dirty deeds as a special forces commander, was seen by many as someone who needed to be overthrown. Learn more Subscribers only Indonesia: President Joko Widodo chooses a former rival to ensure his political legacy When Widodo invited Prabowo to join his government as defense minister at the start of his second term in 2019, the president not only neutralized him, but also made him his successor using a cobbled together pact involving the appointment of his son, Gibran Rakabuning Raka, 36, as vice-president. All this meant turning his back on his own party, the PDI-P, the largest group in Parliament. Widodo had governed at the head of a broad coalition that had swallowed up the opposition. Major projects “Indonesians say they don't want dynasties. But they vote for dynasties!” Discouraged by the Prabowo tidal wave, this was the response of Usman Hamid, director of Amnesty International in Indonesia, during a panel organized by the daily Jakarta Post the evening of the results. Seen in this light, Prabowo's victory would be a proxy victory for his former rival Widodo, who unsuccessfully tried to secure a third term, beyond the constitutional limit, during the Covid-19 pandemic. Widodo remained an ordinary man in the eyes of many Indonesians. A former furniture maker turned governor of Jakarta, he does not come from established power circles such as the New Order, prominent oligarch families or the pro-democracy circles that brought down the dictatorship. You have 60% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/en/international/article/2024/02/15/indonesia-prabowo-subianto-takes-office-in-the-shadow-of-outgoing-president-jokowi_6525525_4.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos