Special Counsel Asks Supreme Court to Let Trump Case Go to Trial





WASHINGTON (AP) Special counsel Jack Smith urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to allow former President Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case to go to trial without further delay.

Prosecutors were responding to a request from Team Trump earlier this week for a continued pause in the case while the court considers whether to consider whether the former president is immune prosecution for official acts at the White House. Two lower courts overwhelmingly rejected that position, prompting Trump to ask the high court to intervene.

The case, one of four criminal prosecutions Trump faces, has reached a critical juncture, with the Supreme Court's next move likely to help determine whether Trump will be tried this year in Washington or the proceedings will be postponed weeks or months of additional arguments.

The trial date, already postponed once by Trump's immunity appeal, is of paramount importance to both sides. Prosecutors are seeking to put Trump on trial this year while defense attorneys seek to delay his criminal cases. If Trump were to be elected while the case was pending, he could presumably use his authority as head of the executive branch to order the Justice Department to remove him or could potentially seek a pardon.

Reflecting their desire to proceed quickly, prosecutors responded to Trump's appeal within two days, even though the court had given them until next Tuesday.

Although their filing does not explicitly mention the upcoming November election or Trump's status as a Republican primary frontrunner, prosecutors have described the case as having unique national significance and said any delay in resolving these charges threaten to frustrate the public interest in a speedy process. and a fair verdict.

The national interest in resolving these charges without further delay is compelling, they write.

Smith's team accused Trump in August of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, including participating in a scheme to disrupt the counting of electoral votes in the run-up to the January 6 riot 2021 at the US Capitol. when his supporters stormed the building in a violent clash with police.

The accused crimes strike at the heart of our democracy. An alleged criminal scheme by a president to overturn an election and thwart the peaceful transfer of power to his successor should be the last place to recognize a new form of absolute immunity from federal criminal law, they wrote.

Trump's lawyers argued that he was immune from prosecution for actions falling within his official duties as president, an argument that has not been legally tested since no other former president has been charged.

The trial judge and then a federal appeals court rejected those arguments; last week, a three-judge appeals panel said: We cannot accept that the Office of the President places its former occupants in above the law forever.

The proceedings were effectively frozen by Trump's immunity appeal, with U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan vacating the March 4 trial date while the appeals court reviewed the case. No new date has been set.

Trump's appeal and the Supreme Court's request for intervention could result in additional delays depending on the justices' decision. In December, Smith and his team urged the justices to take up and decide the question of immunity, even before the appeals court ruled. But the court refused.

The Supreme Court's options include rejecting the emergency appeal, which would allow Chutkan to restart the trial in federal court in Washington. The court could also extend the deadline while it hears arguments on the immunity issue. In this case, the timetable set by the justices could determine how soon a trial could begin, whether they indeed agree with lower court rulings that Trump is not immune from prosecution.

Prosecutors on Wednesday urged the court to deny Trump's motion to hear the case, saying lower court opinions rejecting the former president's immunity underscore the possibility that this Court will agree with its unprecedented legal position is remote.

But if the court wants to decide the issue, Smith said, the justices should hear arguments in March and issue a final ruling by the end of June.

Prosecutors also rejected Trump's argument that allowing the case to continue could cripple the actions of future presidents, lest they face criminal charges once they leave office and open the door politically motivated prosecutions of former commanders in chief.

This dystopian vision runs counter to the checks and balances built into our institutions and the framework of the Constitution, they wrote. These safeguards ensure that the legal process to determine criminal responsibility will not be captive to political forces, as the applicant predicts.

