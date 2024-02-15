Jon Stewart's rhetoric could be a 'disaster for democracy': Mary Trump





Donald Trump's niece isn't a fan of Jon Stewart's jokes about her uncle and President Joe Biden. Mary Trump criticized Stewart for equating Trump with Biden with “both sides are the same” rhetoric. “Stewart is bringing back the same bullshit that helped get Donald elected in 2016,” she wrote on X.

Mary Trump was not amused by Jon Stewart's monologue on her first day back behind the “Daily Show” desk.

The former president's niece criticized Stewart's Monday episode in which he criticized President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. According to Stewart, Trump, 77, and Biden, 81, are both “pushing the limits of their ability to do the hardest job in the world.”

“Stewart's rhetoric that both sides are the same is not only unfunny, but a potential disaster for democracy,” the 58-year-old psychologist wrote Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter.

“I know Donald, and the media needs to stop with the bullshit on both sides,” she said in a follow-up article.

During Monday's episode, Stewart teased both presidential candidates for their age-related gaffes.

“These two candidates. They both face the same challenges. And it's not crazy to think that the oldest people in the history of the country to ever run for president might have some of those challenges.” , Stewart said in the segment.

Mary, however, did not find Stewart's comedy amusing. She accused Stewart of equating Trump with Biden despite the former being indicted four times, among other controversies.

“There is still much to be done after the disastrous four years of the Trump administration and decades of Republican governance, but unlike his elderly, fascist, cognitively impaired counterpart in the Republican Party, President Biden is an elder statesman with the experience needed to get things done. it can give American democracy a fighting chance,” Trump wrote in his newsletter Tuesday.

“The alternative? A cruel and inept rapist who, in addition to being criminally charged under four indictments, sides with our enemies at every opportunity,” she added.

She also accused Stewart of “pretending” that Donald Trump could be “favorably compared to President Biden by any standard.”

“Stewart is bringing back the same bullshit that helped elect Donald in 2016,” she wrote in another X post the same day.

To be sure, Stewart's comment Monday did not gloss over the former president's flaws.

“Biden has lost a step, but Trump regularly says things at rallies that would warrant a health check,” Stewart said, referring to Trump's speeches at his campaign rallies.

Mary Trump's father, Fred Trump Jr., was the younger brother of Donald Trump.

The former president has an estranged relationship with his niece. In 2020, Trump described her as a “rarely seen niece who knows little about me” and a “mess” after she published a tell-all book about the Trump family.

“He's a fascist,” Mary Trump said of Trump during an interview with BI in September 2021. “But he probably doesn't know what fascist means.”

Representatives for Stewart did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider sent outside of normal business hours.

