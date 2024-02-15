Imran Khan's PTI suffers blow as 3 independent provincial assembly members join opponents in Punjab





File photo of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan | Photo credit: Reuters

Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party suffered a major blow when three independent MPs elected to the Punjab provincial assembly, supported by him, joined a rival party in this politically important province.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by Nawaz Sharif managed to elect eight more independent members of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) and one member of the National Assembly (MNA), who are not supported by the PTI, on board, taking its total in the National Assembly to 80 seats and in the Punjab Assembly to over 150.

In Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former three-time Prime Minister Sharif, was nominated by the PML-N as the chief minister.

The three PTI-backed Punjab Assembly members have joined hands with Aleem Khan's Istehkham-i-Pakistan Party (IPP).

After the resignation of IPP chief boss Jahangir Khan Tareen, Mr Aleem is handling the affairs of the party which was split from Mr Khan's PTI following the May 9 violence.

Mr. Aleem is said to have, with the help of the powerful establishment, influenced PTI-backed independent winners in Punjab to increase its numbers.

Three PTI-backed MLAs-elect Sardar Awais Drashik, Zahid Ismail Bhatta and Hafiz Tahir Qaisrani, along with other independents Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, visited Aleem in Lahore and announced their joining the IPP.

Mr. Aleem claimed that another group of 10-15 PTI-backed MLAs would soon also join the IPP as he had been in touch with it.

A fourth PTI-backed independent winner, Ejaz Swati, in Sindh, joined the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

So far, a total of five elected legislators have left Imran Khan's party and efforts are underway to change the loyalties of more to strengthen the PML-N's position both at the Center and in the Punjab.

Sources say the PML-N and its ally IPP aim to bring together enough PTI-backed independents that they will not need to rely heavily on the PPP in the future.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has been nominated by his party for the post of Prime Minister. The PPP announced its support for the PML-N in forming the government but refused to join the Cabinet.

Independent winners Mr Khan's PTI heads the 266-member lower house (National Assembly) with 92 seats, followed by PML-N 80, PPP 54 and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) 17 seats.

Mr Shehbaz is set to form a six-party coalition to lead the government early next month.

