Two Chinese fishermen die after sea chase with coast guard





Taiwan Coast Guard Administration Taiwan Coast Guard inspects ship that capsized during chase off Kinmen Two Chinese fishermen drowned while being chased by the Taiwanese coast guard off the Kinmen archipelago in Taiwan's far north. Taipei said the fishing boat entered Taiwanese waters on Wednesday. The four fishermen on board resisted an inspection and the boat capsized when authorities pursued it. Beijing “strongly condemned” the incident, saying it “severely hurt the feelings of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.” Kinmen is just 3 kilometers from China's southeastern coast, putting it at the forefront of tensions between China and Taiwan. China views autonomous Taiwan as a breakaway province that will eventually become part of the country, and has not ruled out the use of force to achieve this. In recent years, Kinmen residents have reported seeing an increased presence of Chinese dredging ships nearby. The island group has a population of around 180,000 and is located 187 km from the main island of Taiwan. Two of the four people aboard the Chinese boat were pronounced dead at hospital after efforts to resuscitate them failed, the coast guard said. “The other two are in stable condition and have been brought to Kinmen for further investigation by prosecutors,” he said. Wednesday's incident comes amid growing tensions between the two sides. Taiwan in January elected a new president whom Beijing considers a “separatist” . China's Taiwan Affairs Office urged Taiwanese authorities to investigate the incident and offer assistance to the victims' families. Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the office, accused Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party of “using various excuses to forcibly seize Chinese fishing boats and using violent and dangerous methods against Chinese fishermen.” She said Beijing believes that communities on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part of “one family.” She has “done a lot of work to facilitate normal operations for fishermen on both sides,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-68302376 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos