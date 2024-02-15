Why do conservatives have trouble communicating with voters? It's the economy





Many theories have been developed to explain the conservatives' difficulties. Is it because Boris Johnson was dethroned? Is it because Johnson wasn't dethroned quickly enough? Is it because public services have deteriorated? Is it because immigration has increased? Is it because Rishi Sunak is out of touch? Perhaps the simplest explanation is the classic explanation: economics. Since the global surge in inflation, which reduced living standards and caused interest rates to rise, ruling parties around the world have seen their popularity plummet. This is why the Prime Minister is pleased that the expected rise in inflation did not materialize yesterday and wants to avoid the confirmation of a recession today when the GDP growth figures are published. There is no doubt that the economy is improving. As Andrew Bailey said yesterday, interest rates will soon start to fall.

But can the situation improve quickly enough to help Mr Sunak in this year's general election? Let's see: Last week, Labor certainly did its best to give the Tories a helping hand, with embarrassing public rows over a U-turn on green spending and fresh allegations of anti-Semitism. Polls appear to indicate that some voters are now turning against the opposition. But a survey of 18,000 people broken down by constituency, published yesterday, reminded us that Labor remains well ahead: it suggests that the Conservatives would be left with just 80 seats if an election were held immediately. There is no real chance that the Conservatives will face this kind of epic elimination. But to avoid a heavy defeat, they will need a lot more good economic news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/economy-is-why-tories-cant-connect-2906755 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos