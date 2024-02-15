Trump slams 'stupid' Mazi Melesa Pilip after special election defeat





Former President Trump ridiculed Republican congressional candidate Mazi Melesa Pilip's loss, calling her a “very stupid woman” hours after she lost a closely watched special election on Long Island to fill the seat once held by disgraced former representative. George Santos.

Trump blamed the pioneering Ethiopian Israeli immigrant's loss on his failure to come out strongly enough in her favor during the campaign against Democrat Tom Suozzi.

“This very stupid woman, Mazi Melesa Pilip,…did not support me and tried to 'step over the fence,' when she could have easily WON,” Trump wrote on his social media site.

The former president claimed his MAGA supporters didn't go to the polls because he didn't support Pilip in the race.

“MAGA, which represents most of the Republican Party, has stayed home. And that always will be the case, unless he is treated with the respect he deserves,” Trump added. “I stayed out of the race (because) I want to be loved!”

Trump urged Republicans to ignore Pilip and choose a “real candidate” to challenge Suozzi in the November general election for a full two-year term.

“Suozzi, I know him well, can be easily beaten!” » Trump said.

Suozzi, who won the seat three times, including twice in 2016 and 2020 when Trump was on the ballot, defeated Pilip by a healthy margin of 8% in the NY-03 district that spans the Coast- Northern and part of northeastern Queens.

The Democrat reversed Santos' shocking 2022 upset in the suburban swing district.

Both candidates have sought to avoid being closely tied to their parties' standard-bearers in the fall elections, with Suozzi distancing himself from President Biden amid polls showing the president's approval rating was deeply below 'water.

Pilip mostly sought to avoid discussing Trump during the campaign, reflecting his toxic image in wealthy, educated suburbs.

A registered Democrat, Pilip claimed in the final days of the campaign that she voted for Trump over Biden in 2020, although she declined to say how she voted in 2016. Suozzi mocked her assertion, suggesting that he thought she had actually supported then-candidate Hillary. Clinton versus Trump.

