Trump hearings Thursday in New York, Georgia as trial schedule becomes clearer





Donald Trump is expected at the dock in a Manhattan courtroom on Thursday for a conference that could confirm he will be tried next month for allegedly falsifying hush money reimbursement records from Trump's first criminal trial. 'a former American president.

At the same time in Atlanta, a team of Trump's lawyers will appear with some of his co-defendants for a hearing in a separate indictment, in which Trump and others are accused of a broad scheme to to overturn the results of the 2020 elections in Georgia. This hearing will focus on the prosecutor's alleged misconduct.

The dual hearings could help crystallize the timing and viability of two of Trump's four criminal cases, with further clarification following a hearing in Florida on March 1.

Lawyers for Trump, who is running for president again and edging closer to the Republican nomination, have sought to delay his trials until after the election, pointing to the impossibility of being in court and on the campaign trail simultaneously.

Another wild card in the legal calendar is Trump's federal trial in Washington for allegedly subverting the results of the 2020 election. The case is on ice until the Supreme Court decides whether it will decide the question of presidential immunity , after a lower court ruled that former presidents, including Trump, could not be immune from prosecution.

If the judges quickly decide to let Washington's trial continue, it could resume in late May or June, legal experts say. New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan may then consider delaying his trial date to avoid complicating preparations for D.C.'s federal trial, which involves broad national questions of election integrity and transfer disruption peaceful power.

If the Supreme Court decides not to take up the case, there's a good chance the D.C. case could go to trial in late spring, depending on when the Supreme Court throws it out, said Mary McCord, former federal prosecutor, now executive director. from the Institute for Constitutional Defense and Protection at Georgetown Law. If this is the case, it is possible that Merchan does not want to start the [New York] trial at the end of March.

Just a few weeks ago, the fate and timing of each of Trump's criminal trials seemed uncertain.

The judge in the DC case had removed the March 4 trial date from her calendar due to the ongoing immunity appeal.

In Florida, another federal judge signaled in November that she would likely delay Trump's May trial for allegedly withholding classified documents and obstructing the government's efforts to recover them.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have been waiting since then for the Florida judge to decide what to do, and they will likely get at least some answers at the March 1 hearing.

In New York, proceedings have been largely somber since Trump's appearance last April, with Merchan apparently waiting to see the schedule of other trials before deciding whether to move up his March 25 date.

And the state of Georgia's election obstruction case was in uncharted territory, with defense attorneys attempting to disqualify the prosecution team or blame the entire case on an alleged inappropriate romantic relationship between Fulton County Prosecutor Fani T. Willis (D) and her top deputy in the case.

Georgia's election investigation into former President Donald Trump could be upended by allegations involving the prosecutor's personal life. (Video: Jorge Ribas, Anna Liss-Roy, JM Rieger/The Washington Post)

Thursday's hearing in Georgia will address these issues.

At 9:30 a.m. in Manhattan, the case was docketed in what some legal analysts have seen as the runoff of Trump's four criminal indictments. The former president faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with an alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign.

Trump is accused of illegally classifying his reimbursements to his former lawyer and arranger, Michael Cohen, who made the payment in hush money, as a business expense rather than a campaign expense. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In addition to confirming the trial date, Merchan is expected to rule on Trump's request to dismiss the case for various reasons. Among them: allegations that there was insufficient evidence of wrongdoing and that the case was motivated by a misuse of prosecutorial power.

In a lengthy filing in September, Trump's lawyers said the five-year investigation by the Manhattan district attorney's office resulted in a confusing set of politically motivated charges, tainted by legal flaws, procedural failures, discovery violations, and a stubborn refusal to provide meaningful details regarding his theory of the case.

Lawyers on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's (D) trial team have in turn argued that Trump intended to commit multiple crimes as he tried to circumvent disclosure laws of campaign finance by classifying reimbursements as legal expenses, providing a solid basis for a crime. charge.

Trump is expected to attend the hearing in Manhattan on Thursday with his defense team, offering a preview of how the busy courthouse will behave during his trial, when a crush of reporters will interrupt the normal routines of lawyers, defendants and court staff. business.

At the same time, other Trump lawyers will be in Georgia, where the former president and 14 remaining co-defendants face charges in a sweeping election interference case that includes charges of conspiring to falsify statements and documents. Four other co-defendants pleaded guilty. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

The hearing focuses on accusations from one of Trump's remaining co-defendants, former campaign aide Mike Roman. He alleged that Willis and lead investigator Nathan Wade formed a personal relationship from which Willis benefited financially after she hired him.

Roman's attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, argued that Willis may have broken the law by hiring Wade and then allowing him to pay for vacations around the world with her that were unrelated to their work on the case. His motion to disqualify Willis and his office was later joined by Trump and several other co-defendants, including former Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer, Atlanta-area attorney Bob Cheeley, former official of Justice Department Jeffrey Clark and Cathleen Latham, a 2020 Trump voter.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said the main questions to be addressed at Thursday's hearing will be whether Willis benefited financially from hiring Wade, when the relationship began and if it continues. Wade said the relationship began after Willis hired him, but Merchant said she had a witness, Wades' former law partner and former divorce attorney, who would dispute that.

The Georgia case does not yet have a trial date.

Two weeks from Friday, March 1, Trump's lawyers will meet with federal prosecutors for a separate scheduling hearing in Florida with Judge Aileen M. Cannon. The classified documents trial was scheduled to begin in late May, but Trump's lawyers told Cannon they needed more time to prepare.

The proceedings are particularly complicated because they involve sensitive documents, the handling of which at trial must comply with Classified Information Procedures Act (CIPA) regulations, which often slow down legal proceedings.

Cannon indicated in November that she was prepared to delay the trial, recognizing the slow evidentiary requirements and the reality that Trump faced a complex timeline with four separate criminal cases.

With the presidential campaign in full swing, some political observers have decried any delays in the trials, saying voters have a right to know before the election whether Trump has been convicted of wrongdoing or exonerated. But legal analysts say delays are not uncommon when classified documents are involved.

Generally speaking, the various stages of CIPA can introduce some uncertainty into the trial schedule, said former federal prosecutor David Aaron.

