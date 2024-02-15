Indonesian leader linked to rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Subianto, who was banned from entering the United States for two decades because of his human rights record, was an army general during the brutal period of Suharto's dictatorship, which ended a little over 25 years ago in the archipelago located between the Pacific and Indian oceans. . He served as a special forces commander in a unit linked to torture and disappearances, allegations he vehemently denies.

According to unofficial tallies by Indonesian polling agencies, Subianto held between 57 and 59 percent of the vote, with more than 80 percent of votes counted in the polling stations sampled.

The quick counts are based on actual votes at a sample of polling stations across Indonesia. The laborious official count may not be finished for another month, but rapid tallies have provided a clear picture of the results of Indonesia's four presidential elections since direct voting began in 2004.

We should not be arrogant. We shouldn't be proud. We should not be euphoric. We still need to be humble. This victory must be a victory for all the Indonesian people, Subianto said in a speech broadcast on national television from a sports stadium.

To avoid a runoff against his two rivals, Subianto needs more than 50 percent of all votes cast and at least 20 percent in each of the country's provinces.

Widodo's successor will inherit an economy with impressive growth and ambitious infrastructure projects, including the ongoing relocation of the nation's capital from congested Jakarta to the border island of Borneo at a cost of more than $30 billion. dollars.

The election also has high stakes for the United States and China, as Indonesia has a huge domestic market, natural resources including nickel and palm oil, and a diplomatic influence with its Southeast Asian neighbors.

The rise of widows from a riverside slum to the presidency showed the dynamism of Indonesian democracy in a region plagued by authoritarian regimes. But with his ties to a former dictator and Widodos' son on the ballot, some observers fear an erosion of democratic values.

The logistics of the vote were daunting, involving voting on 17,000 islands inhabited by 270 million people. Ballots and ballot boxes were transported by boat, motorbike, horseback and on foot to some remote locations.

In addition to the presidency, some 20,000 national, provincial and district parliamentary positions were contested by tens of thousands of candidates in one of the most important elections in the world. Around 10,000 candidates from 18 political parties alone coveted the 580 seats in national parliaments.

Voters polled by The Associated Press expressed hope that their next leader will help them achieve greater prosperity in a country where nearly a tenth of the population lives in poverty.

I hope Indonesia can progress better and that I didn't vote for the wrong person, said Indra Nurohim, a 17-year-old high school student and first-time voter. I hope we have a better government.

Subianto, the oldest presidential candidate, lost in two previous elections to Widodo but led in independent polls. His running mate, Widodos' eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was allowed to run when the Constitutional Court made an exception to the minimum age requirement of 40.

The court was then headed by Widodo's brother-in-law, who was removed from office by an ethics committee for failing to recuse himself, and Widodo was accused of nepotism.

Critics have accused Widodo of trying to build a political dynasty despite his status as the first president to emerge from outside the political and military elite since the 1998 end of Suharto's dictatorial rule, characterized by widespread rights abuses. of man, looting and political unrest.

Subianto, a former lieutenant general who married one of Suharto's daughters, was a long-time commander of the army's special forces, called Kopassus. He was dishonorably discharged from office in 1998 after Kopassus forces kidnapped and tortured political opponents of Suharto.

At least 22 activists were kidnapped that year and 13 remain missing. Their families demonstrate every week in front of the presidential palace to demand that their loved ones be held accountable. Subianto was never tried and denied any involvement, although several of his men were tried and convicted.

During the election campaign that ended last weekend, Subianto and his strategists used AI and social media platforms such as TikTok to soften his image by portraying him as a cuddly grandfather to his young running mate. Rejected by human rights defenders, he danced on the electoral stage and promised to generate nearly 20 million jobs during his first term.

Anies Baswedan, one of the other presidential candidates, is the former director of an Islamic university and served as governor of Jakarta until last year. A former Fulbright scholar, Baswedan served as education and culture minister from 2014 to 2016, when Widodo dismissed him from government after accusing him of failing to resolve problems related to thousands of students affected by the forest fires.

Baswedan opposes Widodos' plan to move Indonesia's capital from Jakarta to Nusantara on the island of Borneo, which involves building government buildings and residential enclaves by clearing lush rainforests.

In an interview with the AP last month, he said democracy in Indonesia was under threat, given that Subiantos had chosen the president's son as his vice-presidential candidate.

This means that there is a drop in confidence. This means that our democracy is experiencing a decline in quality. This means many legal rules are being circumvented, he said.

Ganjar Pranowo is the ruling party's candidate but does not enjoy the support of Widodos. He served as a national lawmaker for the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party for 10 years before being elected in 2013 to the first of two terms as governor of the vote-rich Central Java region.

Under Widodo, Indonesia has enjoyed a remarkable period of growth averaging 5% per year, except in 2020, when the economy contracted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Its economic roadmap, titled Golden Indonesia 2045, predicts that Indonesia will become one of the world's top five economies, with a GDP of up to $9 trillion, exactly a century after gaining independence from Dutch colonizers.