Growing trend of 'staying flat' among Chinese youth reflects economic pessimism

Faced with dwindling job opportunities amid a sluggish economy, a growing number of young Chinese, like 23-year-old Chu Yi, are embracing the concept of “staying flat,” a term describing individuals who work little to support themselves. their needs while prioritizing their personal lives. interests and well-being before business activities. According to a Reuters report, Chu, formerly employed at a fashion company, abandoned her job due to excessive overtime and dissatisfaction with her superiors. She currently spends just one day a week working remotely for a travel agency, reserving the rest of her time for a six-month tattoo apprenticeship, aspiring to become a full-time tattoo artist. Chu's decision to “stay prone” reflects a broader trend among young Chinese people, although precise statistics on this phenomenon are not available. The youth unemployment rate reached a record high of 21.3 percent in June 2023, amid economic difficulties exacerbated by the lingering effects of the pandemic. Many recent college graduates are opting for lower-paying jobs as they navigate a tough job market. Chu expressed his disillusionment with traditional employment, stating, “For me, working doesn't make much sense.” It views corporate roles as primarily serving the interests of managers rather than personal fulfillment. With an estimated 280 million Generation Z in China, born between 1995 and 2010, surveys indicate a prevailing sense of pessimism among this demographic. This generation faces the daunting task of finding stability amid economic uncertainty, posing a significant political challenge for Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Ministry of Human Resources recently recognized the need for concerted efforts to strengthen youth employment in 2024, recognizing the importance of addressing the concerns of young people like Chu. Zhou Yun, assistant professor of sociology at the University of Michigan, sheds light on the underlying complexities behind the trend of “laying flat” among Chinese youth. Although some may interpret it as a rejection of the corporate rat race, Zhou highlights the deep pessimism harbored by many young people about their future prospects. The confluence of the economic downturn, strict social hierarchies and political constraints complicates the landscape for young people navigating their professional journey. Despite the challenges posed by his unconventional career choices, Chu maintains that prioritizing his own well-being and interests over corporate pressures has brought him new happiness and fulfillment. She recognizes that her current income, although modest, is enough to cover her daily expenses. Chu values ​​his free time far more than the monetary rewards offered by a traditional job. His testimony highlights a change in mentality among young Chinese, who increasingly favor personal satisfaction over conventional notions of success. (With inputs from Reuters)

