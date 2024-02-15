Pakistan: more instability to come





Pakistan's February 8 elections were supposed to bring stability to the country after almost two years of unrest, but the fraudulent nature of the elections has deepened political divisions. It will also bring further instability to a nuclear-armed country of 240 million people, already fragile at best in a crucial geostrategic region.

In the months leading up to the long-awaited elections, the judiciary and the military followed a dual strategy: ensuring that the highly popular former prime minister, Imran Khan, could never run for political office again and reinvigorate the country's political fortunes. Nawaz Sharif, three-time former prime minister and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).

After losing power in a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April 2022, Khan was relentlessly pursued by the courts which ultimately sentenced him to three prison terms for corruption, leaking state secrets and illegal marriage, for a total of 24 years. He was excluded from politics and sent to prison. Its Pakistan Justice Movement (PTI) was disbanded, its election symbol (the cricket bat) banned and its members barred from running as PTI members.

Nawaz Sharifa, a convicted corrupt politician who had an ambivalent relationship with the military for 40 years, was brought back from a four-year self-exile to London as an alternative to Khan. Shortly after Nawaz's return to Pakistan, the corruption charges against him were dropped and his lifetime ban on participating in politics was lifted. The way was now clear for his smooth return to power. However, what was supposed to be a walk in the park for Nawaz and the PML(N) turned out to be very different on polling day. Imran Khan's millions of supporters were not interested in chanting the score sheet given by the army.

Despite all measures taken to ensure a level playing field and ballot stuffing at a number of polling stations, the PML(N) could only win the second highest number of seats (75). Instead, former PTI members running as independents won the largest number of seats, 93 of the 266 up for grabs. The independents' seat total could rise as they contest the outcome of more than a dozen others they say were stolen from them. Nawaz nevertheless declared victory and will attempt, with great difficulty, to form a coalition government with the late Benazir Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The only connection between the PML(N) and the PPP is that their hatred towards each other is slightly less than their hatred towards the PTI.

International reaction to these elections, notably in the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, has been negative, with several countries calling for investigations into allegations of vote moderation and pre-election obstruction. The Australian government also made it clear that it was concerned that the people of Pakistan would be limited in their choices, since not all political parties were allowed to contest these elections.

Despite evidence to the contrary, published largely on social media platforms even though mobile internet connections were limited, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir praised the Election Commission for organizing such a successful election and highlighted the importance of free election and unhindered participation of the people of Pakistan in exercising their right to vote. Similarly, Acting Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar felt that the nation had accepted the results and should move forward. Moreover, he dismissed international criticism of the elections as not being so serious.

Despite the compromised nature of these polls, a PML(N)-led coalition government is the most likely, but not certain, outcome of the elections. According to the latest reports, it will be led by Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz's younger brother who was prime minister after Khan's ouster in April 2022. But the real power will still be held behind the scenes by Nawaz Sharif. Given the fragility of the coalition, which will include smaller parties and independents not belonging to the PTI, it will be a weak government with little legitimacy. This is unfortunate given that whoever becomes Prime Minister will have to make particularly difficult economic decisions, deftly manage the country's foreign relations and deal with a growing terrorist threat.

Pakistan is an economic disaster, with 40% of the population living below the poverty line, an inflation rate that has reached 30%, a rupee whose value has halved in 10 years and barely enough foreign exchange to cover the cost of imports for a certain period of time. month or two. The country avoided economic crisis in August 2023 by securing a $3 billion stand-by agreement with the IMF. However, this bailout expires in March and a new bailout, the 24th in Pakistan's history, will have to be negotiated. The IMF will undoubtedly demand that the government implement more austerity measures, including continuing to reduce subsidies on essential goods. Imposing draconian economic measures on an already struggling population will not be easy, especially given Nawaz's lack of popular support. We can expect serious social unrest in the future.

A Shehbaz-led government will also have to deal with the growing terrorist threat, primarily but not only from the Afghanistan-based Pakistani Taliban (TTP), which has been growing since the Taliban seized power in neighboring Afghanistan in August 2021. has repeatedly demanded that the Taliban government of Afghanistan stop supporting the TTP. But the Taliban are not about to attack the TTP, an organization with which they have deep ideological, operational, historical and tribal ties. Kabul also knows that the Pakistani army does not want to aggravate the situation by continuing the TTP on Afghan territory. Moreover, given Pakistan's poor fiscal situation, it cannot afford another costly military operation. As a result, Pakistan-Afghan relations are likely to continue to be frozen and the scourge of terrorism to fester.

The move will not go down well with leaders in Beijing who are constantly pressuring Pakistan to do more against terrorists who roam the countryside and regularly kill Chinese workers and officials working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor ( CPEC) worth $60 billion. Pakistan already has some 10,000 security personnel dedicated solely to protecting Chinese interests in Pakistan. Nevertheless, relations with China will remain balanced and even deepen. It was after all during Nawaz’s third term (2013-2018) that CPEC took off.

We can expect India-Pakistan relations to improve eventually. The personal dynamic between Nawaz and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been good in the past. Nawaz attended Modi's inauguration in 2014 and Modi visited Nawaz in Lahore in December 2015, the first visit by an Indian leader in over a decade. But while Nawaz would likely be interested in improving relations with Delhi, it was the perception that he was too Indian-friendly while in power that largely contributed to the military orchestrating his downfall. in 2017. Shehbaz, under Nawaz's leadership is unlikely to make the same mistake.

Despite Washington's public criticism of Pakistan's seriously flawed elections, the Biden administration has pledged to strengthen security cooperation with Islamabad regardless of who ultimately becomes prime minister . Pakistan continues to be a valuable regional partner, being in a unique position to monitor developments in Afghanistan. Finally, while Washington may have had problems with the electoral process, it will absolutely not miss Imran Khan, who has repeatedly accused the United States of playing a decisive role, with the help of Pakistani army, in its fall in April 2022. Asim Munir, the man who effectively leads Pakistan, in Washington just weeks before the elections, only reinforced this common perception in Pakistan. However, given Munir's massive miscalculations regarding the election, his days may well be numbered.

How long the next prime minister will stay in power is anyone's guess, but given that no prime minister has ever completed his term in Pakistan's 75-year history, I suspect there are few chances of Shehbaz Sharif breaking this tradition.

