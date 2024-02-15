Thursday briefing: the new Indonesian leader





Feared ex-general appears to be Indonesia's new leader Prabowo Subianto was expelled from the army in the late 1990s for his involvement in the torture and kidnapping of pro-democracy activists. He is now expected to win the Indonesian presidency. The election result casts doubt on the future of Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country. Prabowo said Indonesia needed neither elections nor democracy. He was barred from entering the United States for two decades because of his human rights record and was associated with the country's former dictator, Suharto. Critics say the era of freedom that followed Suharto's ouster may now be under threat. Details: Unofficial tallies showed Prabowo, the country's defense minister, with a wide lead in the three-way race for the presidency, with more than 58 percent. of the vote. Analysis: What ultimately pushed him to victory was the implicit support of popular incumbent President Joko Widodo, whose son is Prabowo's running mate.

Climate: Prabowo supports policies that led to a boom in coal burning, but also the creation of an electric battery industry. Its approach to natural resource management could have a significant effect on the global fight against climate change.

New coalition in Pakistan excludes Khan's allies Opponents of former Prime Minister Imran Khan reached an agreement to form a coalition government, leaving Khan-aligned candidates out of power even though they won the most seats in last week's election. The military-favored Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said it would form a coalition with the Pakistan People's Party and others. Shehbaz Sharif, a former prime minister seen as respectful of the military, would be named to lead the country.

But even though Khan's supporters will be in opposition in Parliament, they will be far from being sidelined. Their stunning upset was a stern rebuke to Pakistan's powerful generals. Accusations of vote tampering promise a long and deadly legal battle to contest the results, and could damage the legitimacy of the coalition.

Biden's Homeland Security chief removed House Republicans impeached Alejandro Mayorkas, President Biden's Homeland Security secretary, over security at the Mexico border and immigration policy. Democrats say the charges against him provide no evidence that he committed impeachable offenses. The move amounts to a partisan indictment of Biden's immigration policies: Republicans want to use a migration surge during Biden's term as a political weapon against him and Democrats in this year's elections. The charges are expected to be dismissed in the Senate.

Analysis: The move threatens to lower the bar for indictments, which has already fallen in recent years. It could dilute what was once Congress's most powerful tool for removing despots from power into little more than a political weapon. THE LAST NEWS

A crackdown on drunk driving has resulted in piles of confiscated motorbikes in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's financial hub. Many owners find it cheaper to impound their vehicle rather than pay a fine.

The birthplace of football? A small group of amateur historians and volunteer detectives believe that football originated in Sheffield, England. Some would disagree: they argue that Manchester and Wembley, London's stadium, could also claim the honor. But this diverse group of enthusiasts, some of whom identify as obsessives, are fighting for what they see as Sheffield's rightful place in history, with the aim of creating a more prestigious identity for a struggling city. to define oneself. RECOMMENDATIONS

