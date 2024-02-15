Why Priti Patel is a good bet for the next Tory leader

Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images.

Late last year I mentioned in passing that I thought Priti Patel was a good outside bet to become the next leader of the Conservative Party. At the time, his odds were 50/1. This week I checked his odds again and they tightened unspectacularly to 40/1. Are New Statesman Are the followers not betting on people or were they just not convinced by the suggestion? Here I am, offering potentially lucrative betting tips and the market has barely moved. What's your problem?

It's all well and good to say that Patel would make an implausible party leader, unable to command broad appeal to the country as a whole and lacking the intellectual capacity to be considered prime minister. I'm not saying it's wrong, but did you forget that Liz Truss also got the job? (Something I can't help but point out was predicted here.)

If you don't want to listen to me, try Ed Balls. On his Political currency podcast on Monday, he suggested Patel could come through the middle and be a surprise winner in the next Tory leadership election. As is increasingly common for my generation of Treasury ministers, I find myself agreeing with him (or he with me).

The case for Patel as a Conservative leader (i.e. why she could become a Conservative leader rather than why she should) perhaps needs to be presented in more detail.

My starting assumption is that Rishi Sunak will fight the next general election, lose (potentially badly) and resign. Conservative Party MPs will be unhappy and disillusioned. They will share the analysis presented in their favorite newspapers that the Conservatives were not conservative enough on crime, immigration and taxes; that Sunak lacked the punch needed to get the message across; and that the biggest problem was not the loss of votes to Labor and the Liberal Democrats but to the Reformists. There will be nostalgia for Boris Johnson and admiration for Nigel Farage.

The bookmakers' favorite is Kemi Badenoch, and that's understandable. She is distant but not disloyal to the Prime Minister. She has raced before but is still a new face; she is right-wing but has broader appeal.

But if Badenoch is the candidate to beat, she will also lose many of her natural supporters from the class of 2019 and has a history of antagonizing colleagues with her combative style. Early favorites are often a crop.

Penny Mordaunt and James Cleverly are second and fourth favorites respectively among the bookmakers. Both are likeable and have broad appeal within the party. They would be the unity candidates, which MPs might want but probably not.

Four of the other candidates with the lowest chances (David Cameron, Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage and David Frost) are not even MPs (and Farage is not even a Conservative) and are very unlikely to be MPs when the next leader will be chosen.

Then there are the three candidates vying for the rights vote. Suella Braverman, third according to bookmakers' odds, leads the pack, but even many on the right think she might be too harsh. Former Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick has just positioned himself as a right-winger, combining incisive opinions with feelings of consistent competence. Ultimately, the right might find these vibrations a little suspect. The third candidate is Patel.

Patel is personally popular among most Tory MPs (we were colleagues at the Treasury together and I found her amiable and collegial, which admittedly has not always been the experience of civil servants); she is well placed not to be part of the government, but she does not seek to destabilize the current leaders; and she can make an argument that her opponents cannot make.

Part of the rights narrative after an election defeat will be, first, that the Conservatives lost too many votes to Reform and, second, that the best rights communicators were not employed to make the Conservatives' case.

The solution will be obvious to the conservative right. Bring back Boris and bring in Nigel. Unite the right and build a team that can connect with everyday people. It will be like 2019 all over again, except Farage will be fully on board and not just proposing a partial truce.

This is where Patel has the advantage. She is by far the best candidate to implement this strategy. Unlike Braverman, Jenrick and Badenoch, she stayed with Johnson until the end and he obviously loves her. Just like Farage, at least judging by the photos of them dancing together at the latest Conservative Party conference.

With a few warm words from Farage and Johnson (it's time to rally around the Pritster), Patel could leapfrog Braverman and Jenrick among MPs, collect their votes and advance to the final two presented to members.

If the Conservative Party suffers a resounding electoral defeat, existential doubts could remain about its future. A light-hearted message that it might be possible to bring together the great beasts of populism might be exactly what members of the modern Conservative Party want to hear. Vote Patel, get Patel, Johnson and Farage.

A dream team for some, a nightmare for others. This would represent the complete capture of the Conservative Party by the populists and would open the door to the rapid succession of Johnson or Farage to Patel if they so wished. Isn't that a joyful prospect? I agree. A small consolation bet at 40/1 could be quite tempting.

