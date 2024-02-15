Mandate thieves: Pakistan's new government takes shape amid series of coups | Election news





Islamabad, Pakistan A six-party alliance appears poised to form Pakistan's next government, after nearly a week of political drama following a fractured mandate delivered by the country's voters in the Feb. 8 election.

Led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), which won 75 seats, and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), which won 54 seats, the coalition announced Tuesday evening that it would have more than 150 members in parliament, thus exceeding the required 134 seats. for a simple majority in the National Assembly.

However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently incarcerated for multiple convictions, called the alliance mandate thieves and insisted that a government formed by a group of parties would lack credibility.

The PTI, which was forced to field independent candidates after losing its electoral symbol days before the vote, emerged as the clear winner: candidates affiliated with the party won a total of 93 seats, according to official results.

But the party said it had been deprived of a much larger mandate due to widespread rigging and manipulation of results, with its current leader, Gohar Ali Khan, suggesting he had evidence showing that the PTI had won at least 180 seats out of the 266 voted for.

In the absence of these figures officially, and under instructions from party leader Khan not to speak to the PMLN, the PPP and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), the PTI also announced on Tuesday that it would attempt to form a government to the National Assembly by joining forces with the Majlis-e-Wahdat-Muslimeen (MWM). The MWM is a Shiite political and religious party that won only one seat in the elections.

With the Assembly session set to begin on February 29, critics of the PMLN-led alliance are raising questions about the sustainability of the new government, drawing parallels with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition that led the country for 16 months from April 2022. .

The PDM, also led by the PMLN and the PPP, came to power after removing then Prime Minister Khan through a vote of no confidence, just as the PTI and its supporters accuse the six-party coalition of be heard to keep them away from power. .

Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister during the PDM's tenure, was once again named as the coalition's choice for the post of prime minister. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PPP chairman and foreign minister under the PDM government, had earlier ruled himself out of the race for prime minister, admitting that his party had not received the mandate for the top post.

Senior PMLN leader Ahsan Iqbal, who won his seat in the recent elections, defended the credibility of the coalition and said the nation had given a mandate to the parties that saved the country from default, which was on the verge of disaster due to Khan's PTI government.

Our coalition of parties under the PDM took power while the country was facing debt default. Our collective mandate shows that people have trusted us, and this coalition has more than 150 people and an overwhelming majority in three out of four provinces, he told Al Jazeera.

At a press conference on Tuesday evening, PPP leader and former President Asif Ali Zardari apparently extended an olive branch to the PTI.

It is not that we want the PTI not to enter into reconciliation. This should be the case, and all other political forces should come and talk to us, he said.

PTI supporters recently protested in Peshawar as the party claims its mandate in the recent elections was stolen[EPA

The PTI, on the other hand, insisted that it would not engage with parties it accuses of mandate theft.

We are not discussing a coalition or consensus on government with any of these parties as we believe our mandate has been stolen, senior PTI leader Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari told Al Jazeera. If we thought the polls were fair, we would have treated them fairly too. But none of these political parties won the seats they are claiming victory for, making any discussion with them impossible.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a PPP leader said the PTI had been taken over by extremist elements unwilling to engage in constructive political negotiations. We believe in dialogue, but there has been no positive response from the other side, he told Al Jazeera.

PMLN's Iqbal said that amid political and economic instability, parties must put aside their differences after the elections to work together. The former federal minister said that instead of pursuing negative policy, each party must now focus on competing with each other in governance and service delivery.

Traditional festivals are seasoned. They simultaneously learned the art of competition and collaboration. They compete on partisan politics, but also have the ability to forge collaboration on national issues. Unlike the PTI, which is always in confrontation mode, Iqbal added.

The government and the opposition are wheels of the same wagon and on national issues they both need to talk to each other. We will again address all parliamentarians to reach consensus on an economic charter and try to persuade them to work together on these issues, he said.

PTI's Bukhari, however, argued that Pakistan had already seen the PDM's performance once and the six-party coalition had nothing new to offer.

Bukhari, who is also an adviser to Khan, said his party's first priority was to seek justice over the alleged manipulation of the elections.

He added that the party would continue legal proceedings and present evidence of fraud, both domestically and internationally.

We are happy to stand idly by and wait for the courts and the ECP to decide our cases as we strongly believe that our rightful mandate has been stolen and we will do everything possible to get back what is ours, said Bukhari.

But until then, we will present the toughest, most robust and most constructive opposition in the country's history.

