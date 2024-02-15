Trkiye's Erdogan makes rare visit to Egypt amid Israeli war on Gaza -Xinhua





Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi (R) shakes hands with visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Cairo, Egypt, February 14, 2024. (Egyptian Presidency/Handout via Xinhua) CAIRO, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday called for efforts to “together open a new chapter” in the country's relations with Turkey, as he welcomed the first visit of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Cairo. in more than 10 years. In a speech at a joint press conference with the Turkish president, Sissi hoped that the two countries would “enrich bilateral relations and put them back on the right trajectory” after Erdogan's visit, carried out amid tensions regions dominated by the ongoing Israeli conflict. war in the Gaza Strip. “Currently, Egypt is Turkey's largest trading partner in Africa, while Turkey is one of the main destinations for Egyptian exports,” Sissi said at the press conference. Referring to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Egyptian president said he agreed with his Turkish counterpart “on the imperative need to urgently achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and restore calm in the West Bank, in order to pave the way for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. the resumption of the peace process as soon as possible, leading to the declaration of a sovereign Palestinian state. The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza has been a major lifeline in providing the enclave with relief supplies donated by Egypt and other countries, including Turkey, as well as local and international since Israel launched its murderous military campaign on Gaza last October. The Israeli offensive was in retaliation for Hamas' surprise attack on southern Israel that killed around 1,200 people. Sisi appreciated the current level of cooperation between Egypt and Turkey for the rapid delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, noting that Israel's “rigorous restrictions” have slowed down the entry of aid trucks . For his part, Erdogan said Turkey was willing to improve relations with Egypt. He also invited Sissi to visit Ankara in April for the first meeting of the new strategic cooperation council between the two countries, which was accepted by the Egyptian leader. “I think this meeting will be a new step for our bilateral relations,” the Turkish leader said at the joint press conference, stressing that he had discussed with Sisi the doubling of the annual volume of trade between the two countries, to 15 billion US dollars. in the coming years and the increase in Turkish investments in Egypt. Erdogan said “the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza” was at the center of his talks with his Egyptian counterpart, regretting that Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, 2023 have killed more than 28,000 Palestinians and injured more than 68,000 others. “Providing aid to Gaza is one of our priorities,” he said, noting that Turkey has so far sent more than 31,000 tons of relief supplies to the besieged enclave. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi (CR) holds a welcome ceremony for the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (CL) in Cairo, Egypt, February 14, 2024. (Egyptian Presidency/Handout via Xinhua) Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi (3rd L, front) hosts a welcoming ceremony for the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (4th L, front) in Cairo, Egypt, February 14, 2024. (Presidency Egyptian/document via Xinhua) Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi (right, front) holds a welcoming ceremony for the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left, front) in Cairo, Egypt, February 14, 2024. (Egyptian Presidency/ document via Xinhua)

