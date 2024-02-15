Trump reiterates to NATO allies: If you don't pay, I won't protect you





While Trump faced pressure from President Joe Biden and his international allies over his comments he initially made Saturday night, they were largely met by Republicans at home with shaking heads. approval, shrugs of the shoulders or efforts to minimize his remarks.

Trump did not repeat the scariest part of his weekend anecdote, that he would encourage Russia to do whatever it wants to a country that is not keeping its promise to spend on its budget. defense.

At the White House on Tuesday, Biden called Trump's comments over the weekend shameful.

A former president of the United States says that? The whole world heard it. And the worst part is that he really means it. No other president in our history has ever bowed to a Russian dictator, Biden said. Let me say this as clearly as possible, I never will. For God's sake, it's stupid, it's shameful, it's dangerous, it's un-American.

Former President Barack Obama echoed Biden on X, posting that President Biden is absolutely right. The last thing we need right now is a more chaotic and less secure world; where dictators feel emboldened and our allies wonder if they can count on us. Let's keep moving forward.

Trump has long criticized NATO and European countries for failing to meet their spending commitments in defense and military budgets. But under NATO's Article 5 collective defense clause, if a member state is attacked, it is considered an armed attack against all members and will take such action as it deems necessary to assist the Ally attacked.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference on Wednesday that member countries have increased their spending, with 18 of 31 member countries on track to meet their commitment to spend at least 2% of their GDP to defense and the army.

Trump's statement on the largest transatlantic military alliance comes after the Senate passed a $95 billion bill providing aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. Biden encouraged House Republicans to immediately pass the bill, although House Speaker Mike Johnson rejected it because it did not contain border security provisions. Instead, the House will draft its own legislation.

Over the weekend, Trump also said foreign aid should be in the form of a loan, not a grant. At his Wednesday night rally, Trump compared lending money and helping other countries to lending money to professional golfers trying to get their careers off the ground.

On Monday, Trump spoke about his idea with a group of senators. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a close Trump ally, was part of the call and said he supported the idea.

A soft loan gives America, which is deeply in debt, a chance to get its money back and changes the paradigm of how we help others. President Trump is right to insist that we think outside the box, he said in a statement.

Trump's comments came during a rally ahead of the South Carolina primary on Saturday, February 24. The former president is leading in double-digit polls against former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

When Donald Trump goes off the teleprompter, he's unhinged, Haley told CNN Tuesday night. The idea that he would suggest not defending our allies in NATO, but going further and encouraging Putin to invade our allies, the same thing that was with us on 9/11? It's unthinkable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2024/02/14/trump-nato-allies-00141590 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos