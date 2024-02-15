Chinese investors are losing confidence in its markets and economy

Like many Chinese, Jacky hoped he could make enough money investing in Chinese stock markets to pay for an apartment in a big city. But in 2015 he lost $30,000 and in 2021 he lost $80,000. After that, he closed his trading account and began investing in Chinese funds that track stocks in the United States.

It's a perilous time for investors in China. Their main vehicle, the so-called A shares of Chinese companies, fell more than 11% in 2023 and continued its losses this year. Many investors have instead flocked to exchange-traded funds that track foreign markets and which have performed much better.

Investing money in stocks is inherently risky. But Chinese investors are experiencing something particularly alarming: financial losses in the markets, falling home values ​​and a government that doesn't want public debate about what's happening.

As their frustrations mounted, Chinese investors recently found a way to express themselves without being quickly censored. They started leaving harmless comments article on giraffe conservation on the official Weibo social media account of the United States Embassy in China. They lamented the poor performance of their portfolios and revealed their broader despair, anger and frustration. The giraffe's post has been liked nearly a million times since February 2, far more than embassy posts on Weibo usually receive. Many comments also expressed admiration for the United States, as well as dissatisfaction with their own country.