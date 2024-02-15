Politics
Chinese investors are losing confidence in its markets and economy
Like many Chinese, Jacky hoped he could make enough money investing in Chinese stock markets to pay for an apartment in a big city. But in 2015 he lost $30,000 and in 2021 he lost $80,000. After that, he closed his trading account and began investing in Chinese funds that track stocks in the United States.
It's a perilous time for investors in China. Their main vehicle, the so-called A shares of Chinese companies, fell more than 11% in 2023 and continued its losses this year. Many investors have instead flocked to exchange-traded funds that track foreign markets and which have performed much better.
Investing money in stocks is inherently risky. But Chinese investors are experiencing something particularly alarming: financial losses in the markets, falling home values and a government that doesn't want public debate about what's happening.
As their frustrations mounted, Chinese investors recently found a way to express themselves without being quickly censored. They started leaving harmless comments article on giraffe conservation on the official Weibo social media account of the United States Embassy in China. They lamented the poor performance of their portfolios and revealed their broader despair, anger and frustration. The giraffe's post has been liked nearly a million times since February 2, far more than embassy posts on Weibo usually receive. Many comments also expressed admiration for the United States, as well as dissatisfaction with their own country.
The different stock market performances reflect the distances between America and China in terms of national power, technology, humanity and sense of well-being, one commentator wrote.
These comments demonstrate a growing loss of confidence among the Chinese public in the stock market, the country's economic prospects and the ability of the Chinese Communist Party to govern.
Their reactions aren't limited to losing money in the markets, said Jacky, a manufacturing analyst who earns half of what he did two years ago and juggles several jobs. Evacuation probably serves as an outlet for their accumulated frustrations in life.
Another investor I spoke with, Leo, a portfolio manager at an asset management company in Beijing, has been investing in Chinese stock markets for almost a decade. In November, he began liquidating his positions. Today, like Jacky, he is banking on foreign markets.
Leo said he once hoped that Chinese internet giants Alibaba and Tencent would become $1 trillion companies like Amazon, and that investors like him would benefit from their growth. That dream was shattered after the government cracked down on the technology in 2020, he said. I can now only turn to foreign markets.
The U.S. Embassy's comments section on Weibo once served as an online punching bag for nationalist Chinese who blamed the United States for their country's problems. Today, it is called the Western Wall of Chinese A-share investors.
Under the protection of the U.S. government, one commenter wrote, giraffes are 10,000 times happier than Chinese investors.
In a tightly controlled society like China's, it is rare to see such a strong expression of public sentiment. These comments could also serve as a warning sign if the economy does not recover soon. Despite being bombarded with propaganda and intimidated by the government, people can continue to question their government and find creative ways to express their discontent.
It is always difficult to gauge public opinion in China. People do not dare to publicly express anything critical of their government. Now even critical comments on the economy are censored and punished. This is why Jacky and Léo asked me to only use their English names for fear of reprisals.
Still, online outbursts of large groups of people can provide clues about public opinion. Take, for example, the grief following the death of Li Wenliang, a doctor who spoke out about the situation at the start of the pandemic. And widespread mourning after the unexpected death last year of former Premier Li Keqiang, a reform-minded politician who accomplished little under the country's leader, Xi Jinping.
These episodes showed the public's disapproval of censorship and doubts about the direction Mr. Xi is taking the country. Comments on the US embassy's Weibo account fall into this category.
Valuable information about how people feel sometimes emerges in unexpected places. A recent survey conducted by the Guangzhou Public Opinion Research Center offered a bleak picture of the southern city of Guangzhou, a metropolis of nearly 19 million people and a hub of technology, industry and commerce. In a 2023 survey of 1,000 residents, the center found that the city's economy and society were facing unprecedented challenges and pressures.
The research center's report said residents' assessment of the economy, due to unemployment and falling incomes, was as low as it was in 2015, when Chinese markets were collapsing. Satisfaction with private sector growth fell below 30 percent, the lowest level since the question was first asked in 2008. Most residents said they do not did not expect their income to improve in 2024, and more than 20 percent said they thought they probably would. lose their job.
Media coverage of the investigation was censored and the report cannot be found at the centers. website.
The survey results would not surprise investors.
Jacky, who is in his 30s, lost his job at a private equity firm in 2022. He had to take a big pay cut when he returned to manufacturing. He fears he's about to fall off a cliff.
Leo, born in Beijing in the mid-1980s, said he grew up a nationalist pink. The first crack in his confidence, he said, came in 2021, when the government went after internet companies. The second crack appeared when the government abruptly ended its zero Covid policy in December 2022, without preparing the population for effective vaccines or drugs. Then, at the end of July, the markets and the private sector did not react to government measures aimed at stimulating the economy.
The change in the Lions is remarkable. He said Beijing residents like him and the people he went to high school with were among the strongest supporters of Communist Party rule because they benefited from the city's expansion and the country's growth.
When a group of Leo classmates gathered in June, he said, they couldn't believe two of them, a couple, were migrating to Canada. When they met again last month, he discovered that a few of his classmates had opened bank accounts in Hong Kong, which, unlike the mainland, has banks connected to the global financial system. They asked him how to convert their renminbi savings into US dollars and transfer them to Hong Kong.
They are preparing for worst-case scenarios, he said. No one made fun of the two classmates who emigrated to Canada anymore. In fact, we were jealous of it.
I asked Leo what would need to change for him to invest in the A-share market again.
He said the big problems that drove him to flee remained unresolved: the implosion of the real estate sector, the enormous debts of local governments and the rapid aging of the population.
He said he wanted the government to loosen its grip on private enterprise and dissolve branches of the Communist Party that had proliferated within businesses, and that he wanted the private sector to begin investing again. Until then, he will keep his money out of Chinese markets.
And what investment advice would he give to his family and friends? Run as fast as you can, he says, even at a loss.
