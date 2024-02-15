Prabowo Subianto wins, raising fears of a rollback of democracy

JAKARTA One lap, one lap, Alhamdulillah, one lap, Prabowo, Prabowo, Prabowo, a jubilant crowd chanted as the man expected to be Indonesia's next president, Prabowo Subianto, arrived to deliver his victory speech at a Jakarta stadium . A few 200 million Indonesians had the right to vote and, by far, this electorate 52 percent of whom 40 years younger chose a 72-year-old former lieutenant general deeply linked to the former dictatorship.

Some say he has changed. Others fear his arrival will be bad news for Indonesia's democracy, which has already been strained by tacit state support for his campaign. Current President Joko Widodo, commonly known as Jokowi, has not been as tacitly supportive of his former rival's campaign. Jokowi opened the door for Indonesia's return to NewOrderdarkness [under former dictator Suharto]said Andreas Harsono, a senior member of Human Rights Watch in Indonesia.

The most obvious cause for concern is the fact that Prabowo's running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is Jokowi's son. The 36-year-old, who has just over two years of political experience as mayor of Surakarta, where his father began his political career, only became eligible after a last minute The Constitutional Court's decision made an exception to the previous restriction that candidates had to be at least 40 years old.

The State has put its thumb on the scale in other parts of the countryside as well. Corruption investigations against party leaders were launched, then disappeared after they supported Prabowo. Opposition campaigns complained that police harassed them and pressured people to support Prabowo. And welfare spending on Indonesians has not only skyrocketed, but in some cases was even reportedly distributed by people linked to the Prabowo campaign. Many law professors and other academics said it was the dirtiest election Indonesia has seen since the post-Suharto period, Harsono said.

The two losing candidates are now also alleging massive fraud in the vote count. There is not yet credible evidence of anything on the scale needed to tilt the results. I'm sure there are some tricks here and there, said Seth Soderborg, an expert on Indonesian polls. But tens of millions of false votes would leave traces.

Still, election interference during the campaign is enough to worry many people, especially when combined with Prabowo's own past. He first rose to prominence while serving with Indonesian special forces during the bloody counter-insurgency campaign in East Timor. Prabowo was involved, as a soldier, in murder of resistance leader Nicolau Lobato. He has been accused of being responsible for massacres in East Timor and West Papua, which he has always vigorously denied.

His marriage to Suharto's daughter brought him political notoriety, with some considering him a potential heir. When pro-democracy protests brought down the Suharto regime in 1998, Prabowo was involved in the kidnapping of 23 democracy activists (13 of whom are still missing and presumed dead) and may have attempted to seize power himself.

Briefly forced into exile by the new government, Prabowo quickly returned to Indonesian politics. He sought nomination as a presidential candidate in 2004, ran as a vice presidential candidate in 2009, and then ran for president himself in 2014 and 2019.

Twice he was beaten by Jokowi. When he lost in 2019, he initially denied the results, alleging massive fraud, sparking a riot that left eight people dead. Jokowi stunned many when he defused the situation by bringing Prabowo into the government as defense minister.

This set the stage for the final transformation of his career into Jokowi's heir apparent and, for many young voters, a old man hug. Over the previous decade, Prabowos' campaigns were marked by fiery strongman nationalism, seeing him take to stadiums across the country. backs of stallions to warn the screaming crowds of the forces of foreign subversion and communism. Its alliance with extremist Islamist groups has added to the threat, despite its obvious opportunism. (Prabowo's mother is Christian, as is his brother.)

This time around, Prabowo has pointedly and repeatedly declared his loyalty to Jokowi and his intention to continue the policies of Jokowi, a man his campaigns once vilified as a politician. crypto-communist-chinese-atheist-christian. During the election campaign, flashes of nationalism were felt in warnings about foreigners who would bring down Indonesia and steal its wealth. But the most striking element of his campaign was the promotion of his image of Gemoy, or cute. Social media was flooded with videos of him dancing like a dad and cuddling cats and Pixarified cartoons of his face.

Young voters, in particular, flocked to him, liking his image and perhaps unaware of his past. In the crowd waiting for Prabowo to give his victory speech, Fauzan Dismas, an engineering student, said he liked Prabowo because he was tough. But when asked about past allegations of human rights abuses and links to Soharto, the student said he didn't know much about them. I haven't been born yet.

So what's next?

Internationally, Indonesia's position is unlikely to change much. Both the United States and China are courting it, but the country has long been committed to the principle of neutrality and non-alignment in international affairs. Prabowo emphasized his commitment to this positioncomparing Indonesia's position to that of Switzerland or Finland during the Cold War.

Still, Prabowo's bombastic nature and nationalist streak might provide occasional surprises. Indonesia continues to dispute China's claims to the South China Sea, which overlaps with what Indonesians ostensibly call the North Natuna Sea. Last August, Prabowo briefly appeared take a harder line on this subject, by issuing a joint statement with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. But two months earlier, at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, he propose a Ukraine peace plan that the United States and its allies coldly viewed as pro-Russian.

Domestically, beyond concerns about democratic decline, the key question may be how long the Prabowo-Jokowi alliance will last. Detailed policy discussion was lacking during the campaign, but Prabowo loudly promised to follow Jokowi's lead on infrastructure, exploiting Indonesia's natural resources and building a new capital in Borneo. Yet Prabowo is known for his temperament and has harbored leadership ambitions for decades. Will he really be content to be in the shadow of his predecessor?

If Prabowo refuses, Jokowi could well find himself with limited influence. His son may be vice president, but that role, much like in the United States, carries very little formal power beyond what the president is inclined to cede.

Jokowi also does not have his own political vehicle. He is still officially a member of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), but that bridge has been completely burned by his tacit support for Prabowo over the PDI-P nominated candidate, former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo. Meanwhile, the small Indonesian Solidarity Party, which his other son, Kaesang Pangarep, took over as leader in September, failed to gain enough votes to enter the national legislature.

Prabowo is also 72 years old and is rumored to be in poor health. If the eventuality comes true, the world's third-largest democracy could end up in the hands of a young man whose previous experience includes relatively successful business ventures and two years as mayor of the city his father led . Some senior Indonesian technocrats are unsure which thought is more worrying: President Prabowo or President Gibran?