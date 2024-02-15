Former general Prabowo Subianto claims victory in Indonesian presidential election

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, the current defense minister, speaks to supporters during an event Wednesday in Jakarta, Indonesia. Oscar Siagian/Getty Images

Indonesian Defense Minister and former general Prabowo Subianto, who was barred from entering the United States for two decades, said victory in Wednesday's presidential election.

The current exit poll gives the 72-year-old former special forces commander an absolute majority of votes, above the threshold of 50% nationally, and 20% in half of the provinces of the country, without which a second round would be necessary.

At Jakarta polling stations, ballots were removed from boxes by hand, read aloud and counted by poll workers. It is a labor-intensive task carried out in a country of more than 200 million eligible voters spread across an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands.

Analysts say this week's high-stakes elections in Indonesia, the world's third-largest democracy, could decide whether its democracy maintains its trajectory of economic development and political reform, or whether it returns to the authoritarian politics of it a generation ago.

Prabowo has already been banned from entering the United States

Election officials have not yet officially declared Prabowo the winner. But in a victory speechPrabowo professed inclusion and conciliation, saying he would “protect all citizens, regardless of their ethnicity, religion or social background.”

Prabowo also declared an end to “harsh words and hostile approaches.” His comments targeted Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, two former provincial governors who ran against him in the presidential race.

Prabowo was accompanied during his speech by his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming, mayor of the city of Surakarta, and the 36-year-old eldest son of outgoing President Joko Widodo.

Is the election “a referendum on widowhood”?

One of the striking features of this election was the country's youngest-ever electorate, with more than half of voters belonging to either millennials or generation Z, born after 1980 and 1996, respectively.

Prabowo's campaign portrayed him as a cuddly, dancing grandfather. Some analysts say this strategy appears to have been the key to its success.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife Iriana cast their votes in the presidential and parliamentary elections at a polling station at the State Administrative Agency in Jakarta on Wednesday. Mas Agung Wilis / AFP via Getty Images

But Kevin O'Rourke, director of Reform Information Services, a consulting firm, says the deciding factor may have been the support of President Widodo, whose policies on infrastructure construction, health, education and protection against poverty remain very popular.

“Prabowo's promise to ensure the continuity of Widodoism, a promise made by Widodo himself implicitly, if not explicitly, was the deciding factor for Prabowo,” O'Rourke says.

“The election was really a referendum on Widodoism,” says O'Rourke, “and Widodo sold Prabowo to the public.”

Will Prabowo continue Widodo's policies?

One possible problem, however, is that some of the current leader's progressive policies could conflict with Prabowo's authoritarian tendencies, analysts say.

Widodo also known in Indonesia as Jokowi came to power promising to address human rights violations committed during former General Suharto's 32-year dictatorship, and he expressed regret and provided aid to some of Suharto's leaders. victims.

Prabowo is the son-in-law of Suharto and the Indonesian army deleted Prabowo in 1998 for his role in the murder and torture of Soharto's opponents, including political activists And opponents of the annexation of East Timor by Indonesia. Prabowo denied abuses.

The United States had banned Prabowo from entering the country in 2020 for alleged human rights violations until 2020, when the administration of former President Donald Trump welcomed him to Washington.

So even if Widodo appears to be ensuring continuity by positioning Prabowo as his successor, with the outgoing president's son as vice president, Prabowo may not continue Widodo's policies and protect his legacy.

“The family dynasty that ultimately takes over won't necessarily be Widodo's,” says O'Rourke. “It could very well be Prabowo’s.”

Yosef Riadi contributed to this report in Jakarta.

