Erdogan and Hamas join Cairo negotiations for Gaza truce – World





GAZA STRIP: Negotiations to suspend Israeli aggression against Palestinians and release prisoners held by Hamas entered a second day in Cairo on Wednesday, as displaced Gaza residents prepare for an expected Israeli attack on their last refuge of Rafah. A Hamas source revealed that a delegation was heading to the Egyptian capital to meet with Egyptian and Qatari mediators, after Israeli negotiators spoke with the mediators on Tuesday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an outspoken critic of Israeli conduct in the Gaza war, also landed in Cairo on Wednesday for talks with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. CIA Director William Burns joined talks Tuesday with David Barnea, head of Israel's Mossad intelligence service, which Egyptian media reported were mostly positive. U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called the negotiations constructive and moving in the right direction. Mediators are rushing to secure a break in the fighting before Israel carries out a large-scale ground incursion into the town of Rafah, in the far south of the Gaza Strip, where more than 1.4 million Palestinians are trapped. UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said any military operation could lead to a massacre. The risk of mass civilian casualties has triggered urgent calls, even from close allies, for Israel to suspend sending troops to the Palestinians' last refuge. Israeli strikes kill 104 more people As truce negotiations continue in Cairo, the Israeli army has continued its bombardment of Gaza, with strikes on both Rafah and the southern city of Khan Yunis, where heavy fighting has taken place. The Palestinian Health Ministry announced Wednesday that 104 people, most of them civilians, had been killed overnight. Over the past four months, at least 28,576 people, mostly women and children, have been killed by Israeli forces, according to the latest Health Ministry figures. Around 130 of the approximately 250 people arrested by Hamas in the attack are believed to remain in Gaza, with Israel saying 29 of them are presumed dead. On Wednesday, around a hundred representatives of Gaza prisoners traveled to The Hague to file a complaint for crimes against humanity against Hamas with the International Criminal Court. Before the Cairo talks, the Israeli group sent the Mossad chief an appeal saying the delegation should not return without an agreement. Asked by reporters whether he believed the Americans among the prisoners were still alive, National Security Council spokesman Kirby responded: We have no information to the contrary. Published in Dawn, February 15, 2024

