Prabowo leads unofficial presidential vote count

Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto gestures after voting in the country's presidential and parliamentary elections at a polling station in Bogor February 14, 2024. Indonesians began voting for a new president on February 14 with the Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto tops the list. running Southeast Asia's largest economy despite concerns about his human rights record. Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP | Getty Images

Indonesia's Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, a former army general, appears to have taken an unofficial lead in the race to become the country's next president, “quick counts” show after voting closed Wednesday in the third most great democracy in the world. Prabowo appears to have won a simple majority of the votes cast in Wednesday's election, with some quick, early counts independent of the actual vote tally at the various polling locations putting his percentage of the popular vote at nearly 60%, considerably higher than pre-election opinion. the polls gave. Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan placed second in the presidential race with just under a quarter of the vote so far, while former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo finished third, according to snap counts released by independent pollsters, including Political indicators, Compass research and development And Indonesian Institute of Survey. More than 200 million people were eligible to vote in just Indonesia's sixth elections since the country emerged from the military dictatorship led by former President Suharto in the late 1990s. measure to affect democratization in Indonesia, while determining whether Southeast Asia's largest economy will reach developed country status by 2045.

Official results will not be expected until at least a month later. The winner will replace President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, who is not running for re-election after serving a maximum term of 10 years. “It’s too early to conclude anything, so we have to wait,” Anies told CNBC after early tallies suggested he was trailing Prabowo. “Many reports have been received over the last few weeks of possible irregularities, so we have to wait,” he told CNBC's Martin Soong, repeatedly declining to go into further detail. The Prabowo campaign and the Indonesian General Election Commission or General Election Commission (KPU) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

Indonesian presidential candidates

Anies is running for president with the support of three parties, including the secular Nasdem Party in the ruling coalition and the conservative Islamic Prosperous Justice Party (PKS). Muhaimin Iskandar, better known as Cak Imin and leader of the National Awakening Party (PKB), is his vice-presidential running mate. The third candidate Ganjar was nominated by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) as its presidential candidate, alongside Mohammad Mahfud Mahmodin as its vice-presidential candidate.

In Indonesia, only coalitions or individual political parties holding at least 20% of the seats in the House of Representatives, or a quarter of the popular vote in previous elections to the House of Representatives, can nominate pairs of presidential candidates and to the vice presidency. Prabowo was nominated by his Gerindra party. His running mate for the vice presidency is Jokowi's eldest son and current mayor of Surakarta or Solo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, proof of Jokowi's tacit support for Prabowo even though he has not explicitly supported any of the three candidates vying for office. replace. Gibran, 36, was added to the ticket afterlaws were changed to allow candidates under the age of 40 to run for president or vice president if they held a regional office.

Even though Prabowo has pledged to continue Jokowi's economic policies, it is also unclear whether he would derail two of Jokowi's most visible legacies: moving the national capital from Jakarta to Nusantara and transforming the Indonesia into a global hub for battery manufacturing. “The percentages could still change with more data. However, the methodologies used by the three organizations that released their quick count results are reliable, making it unlikely that Prabowo received less than the majority,” the director wrote Teneo General Bob Herrera-Lim in a client note after the snap counts were released. “Prabowo will likely aim to have a ruling coalition with at least 60-70% of parliamentary seats to ensure that his policy agenda cannot be hijacked by one or two mid-sized parties. This makes major policy changes unlikely in the beginning of Prabowo's term. administration,” he added.

Prabowo's military past

To win, a candidate must obtain more than 50% of the national vote on Wednesday and at least 20% of the votes cast in more than half of Indonesia's 38 provinces. If no one succeeds, Indonesians in the world's largest archipelagic state, covering more than 17,000 islands, will head to a runoff between the two highest-performing candidates. Voters had six hours on Wednesday to vote for their favorite presidential and vice-presidential duo, for lawmakers at the national, provincial and regency levels, as well as for a regional senator in the national parliament.

A polling station worker wearing a traditional Balinese dance costume helps cast votes during the Indonesian general and presidential elections at the polling station in Penarungan village, Badung regency in Bali, Indonesia, February 14, 2024. More 204 million people are eligible to vote to elect the next president, vice president and lawmakers in the country's parliament as well as members of provincial legislative bodies. With more than 800,000 polling stations spread across the archipelago, approximately 204.8 million voters will exercise their democratic rights. Johannes Panji Christo | Anadolu | Getty Images

Anies pledged to deepen Indonesia's nascent democracy during his election campaign, opposing Prabowo's controversial past. Prabowo was once an Indonesian special forces commander. He was dishonorably discharged from office in 1998 after troops under his command allegedly captured and tortured democracy activists opposed to the dictatorship of Suharto, his father-in-law, amid riots that preceded the beginning of democratic reforms.